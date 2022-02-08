« previous post |

"NBC created ‘boomerang effect’ by refusing to run ad calling out China, Olympics: Concha", Fox News 2/6/2022:

You just played

a- a clip from that ad, right?

And all over social media,

people are now watching this ad when maybe,

if it aired on NBC,

it would have came

and gone

The end of this clip is obviously a substitution for "it would have come and gone" — and Mr. Concha apparently noticed the problem as he spoke, resulting in the 330 msec. silence after "came":

But this is Language Log, not Minor Talking Head Speech Errors Log. So what's the point?

Since this is also not Social Communication Log, I'm not writing about the Boomerang Effect, the Streisand Effect, or (we can now add) the Maus Effect.

Instead, this example led me to think about the meanings and forms of the idiomatic phrase come and go.

The OED offers two (non-obsolete) senses, with citations back to the 14th century for both:

(a) To arrive and depart again (either once or repeatedly); (hence also) to go here and there, to move around freely

(b) To occur, exist, or be present or prevalent only transiently or for a limited time. Also of time or a period of time: to pass swiftly

Sense (a) reminds me of these famous lines from The Love Song of J, Alfred Prufrock:

In the room the women come and go

Talking of Michelangelo.

No similarly famous example of sense (b) comes to mind — perhaps a commenter will suggest one — but here's an example from The Old Curiosity Shop:

Hark! A footstep on the stairs, and now the door was slowly opening. It was but imagination, yet imagination had all the terrors of reality; nay, it was worse, for the reality would have come and gone, and there an end, but in imagination it was always coming, and never went away.

It's interesting that semantic evolution of this phrase has led to these two (clusters of) meanings that are (in some sense) opposite. One denotes (connotes?) a repeated, continuous state or activity, and emphasizes its repetitive nature; the other refers to an isolated, transient state or activity, emphasizing its transience. Both meanings are consistent with the literal interpretation of the phrase, but each one adds a layer of interpretation that ends up putting them in opposition.

Morphological mistake aside, Mr. Concha obviously intended sense (b).

Interestingly, other dictionaries see the senses somewhat differently.

Wiktionary gives

third-person singular simple present comes and goes, present participle coming and going, simple past came and went, past participle come and gone

To alternately enter and exit, arrive and depart (either physically or figuratively)

He comes and goes as he pleases. To repeatedly appear and disappear; to be transient

My headaches come and go, but the pain in my neck is constant.

where the second sense combines transience with repetition.

The Cambridge Dictionary has just one sense, where the gloss emphasizes transience, but the example sentence implies repetition:

to exist or happen somewhere for a short time and then go away:

The feeling of nausea comes and goes.

Merriam-Webster offers a different take:

1 — used to talk about time that has passed

// More than a hundred years have come and gone since the day of that famous battle.

2 — used to talk about people who appear and then leave as time passes

// She's seen a lot of employees come and go during her time in the company.

// Politicians come and go. They all seem pretty much the same to me.

So the literal meaning of the phrase come and go has evolved along various different dimensions. There are clusters of common uses, as in MW's (incomplete) list, but not a crisp separation from the starting point, nor a clear division among the end points.

This pattern is the normal case for semantic change in progress, I think, and is the main reason that sense disambiguation is hard.

