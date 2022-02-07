« previous post |

From Connected (2/4/22), a publication of the Peabody Essex Museum:

"Phillips Library digitizes dictionaries from Vietnam and unlocks stories of museum founders and their travels", by Kathlene Baldanza

The blog post is accompanied by beautiful images of pages from the dictionaries. Here are the first three paragraphs:

Two recently digitized manuscript dictionaries in the Phillips Library collection are once again sparking conversation. In 1819, John White, a lieutenant in the US Navy, received dictionaries from an Italian Catholic priest named Joseph Morrone in Saigon and deposited them with the East India Marine Society in Salem. The members of the East India Marine Society were the founders of what is today the Peabody Essex Museum. Published in the US in 1838, the dictionaries fueled a trans-Atlantic debate about the nature of Asian languages. Catholic missionaries, their Vietnamese interlocutors, and Salem mariners made the initial connections that allowed for the scholarly conversation that played out in the pages of journals including The North American Review, The Foreign Quarterly Review, and The Canton Register.

Peter Stephen Du Ponceau, the President of the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia, borrowed the manuscripts from the East India Marine Society and published them as an appendix to his A Dissertation on the Nature and Character of the Chinese Writing System. Introducing the dictionaries, Du Ponceau wrote, “The United States, therefore, will have the honour of being the first to publish authentic documents respecting the language of Cochinchina, and to introduce that curious idiom to the literary world.” The digitization of the source manuscripts allows us to revisit this early engagement of the United States with Vietnam.

The digitization of the two manuscripts — made possible with funding from James T. Lap, in memory of his mother Anna Nguyễn Thị Diệc (1909-1958) — allows researchers to appreciate anew these important sources and the conditions of their creation. Unlike du Ponceau’s published account, the manuscripts preserve the character-based Vietnamese demotic script, Nôm, as well as the marks left by their creators and users. Du Ponceau published his Dissertation to disprove the theory that Chinese was a universal language written in an ideographic script. He used Nôm as an example to make the point that Chinese characters could not be adopted universally by speakers of other languages. In contrast, the dictionaries were meant as language-learning tools to aid in the proselytization of Catholicism. The manuscripts preserve faint traces of the communication between missionaries and their Vietnamese converts.

The first of the two dictionaries introduced here is titled Lexicon Cochin-Sinense Latinum ad usum missionarium. It is a version of a dictionary that had been circulating in Vietnam for two centuries.

New European arrivals would copy the dictionary for their own use, and annotate it as needed. Arranged alphabetically in two columns with Romanized Vietnamese headwords, the dictionary fills 139 pages. The wastepaper binding of the manuscript is made of calligraphy practice sheets, possibly of a European priest following the model of a Vietnamese teacher.

The article includes a fascinating photograph of a piece of the wastepaper used in the binding of the Lexicon Cochin-Sinese Latinum ad usum missionarium. Another intriguing photograph shows a sheet of musical notation, a scale denoting the six tones.

The second dictionary featured in the article is the Vocabulaire domestique Cochinchinois Français, which may be the earliest surviving Vietnamese-French dictionary.

Remarkably, it contains both Romanized Vietnamese (quốc ngữ) and in the character-based Nôm. The use of Nôm attests to the missionaries’ commitment to learning and preaching in vernacular Vietnamese.

A few words about Peter Stephen Du Ponceau (1760-1844) :

…a French-American linguist, philosopher, and jurist. After emigrating to the colonies in 1777, he served in the American Revolutionary War. Afterward, he settled in Philadelphia, where he lived the remainder of his years. He contributed significantly to work on the indigenous languages of the Americas, as well as advancing the understanding of written Chinese.

Du Ponceau… was one of the first Western linguists to reject the axiomatic classification of Chinese writing as ideographic. Du Ponceau stated:

That the Chinese system of writing is not, as has been supposed, ideographic; that its characters do not represent ideas, but words, and therefore I have called it lexigraphic. That ideographic writing is a creature of the imagination, and cannot exist, but for very limited purposes, which do not entitle it to the name of writing. That among men endowed with the gift of speech, all writing must be a direct representation of the spoken language, and cannot present ideas to the mind abstracted from it. That all writing, as far as we know, represents language in some of its elements, which are words, syllables, and simple sounds. In the first case it is lexigraphic, in the second syllabic, and in the third alphabetical or elementary.

He used the example of Vietnamese, then called "Cochinchinese," which used Chữ Nôm, a modified form of Chinese characters. He showed that Vietnamese used the Chinese characters to represent sound, not meaning. A hundred years later, his theory was still a source of controversy.[

(source)

In my estimation, although Du Ponceau wrote his magnum opus on the Chinese writing system nearly two centuries ago, he displayed extraordinary prescience and insight in describing and analyzing it.

It is noteworthy that both Du Ponceau and DeFrancis paid great attention to the development of writing in Vietnam through several crucial stages.

Although gross obfuscation concerning the Sinographic writing system has been the order of the day for more than two millennia, the clear-headed ratiocination of Peter Stephen Du Ponceau and his intellectual heirs, inspired by the evolution of Vietnamese writing, ensures that eventually those who care to do so will begin to understand how the characters are composed, how they function, and that we don't need tens of thousands of them to clog up our brains and information technology.

Envoi

There is probably no subject on earth concerning which more misinformation is purveyed and more misunderstandings circulated than Chinese characters (漢字, Chinese hanzi, Japanese kanji, Korean hanja) or sinograms.

–Victor Mair

from the foreword to Ideogram, by J. Marshall Unger

Selected readings

