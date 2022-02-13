« previous post | next post »

Part of a menu in Taiwan:



(Provided by Grace Wu)



The line at the top, hóngdòu bǐng 紅豆餅, is for "red bean cake". The line at the bottom, huāshēng bǐng 花生餅, is for "peanut cake". It's the line in the middle that puzzles a monolingual Mandarin speaker:

qiūlìmǔ 邱立母

Character by character, that would mean "mound — stand (erect) — mother".

In Taiwanese, qiūlìmǔ 邱立母 would be pronounced like "kulimu" ("cream"), with which compare Japanese "kurīmu クリーム" ("cream").



This reminds me of a funny story about my son and his maternal grandma, my mother-in-law. When he was about two years old and fluent only in Mandarin, his wàipó 外婆 took him to the nearby McDonald's in Somerville, Massachusetts, and he asked her to buy him some bīngqílín 冰淇淋 (that's the Mandarin word for "ice cream"). My mother-in-law didn't speak a word of English, but she knew that the latter part of "bīngqílín 冰淇淋" was a foreign word, so she very cleverly thought to herself that she'd just say the "qílín 淇淋" (transcription of English "cream") part with what she perceived to be a foreigner's "twist". So she walked up to the counter and announced confidently: "binkteelink!" At first the person at the counter was dumbfounded, but she kept repeating the word and making animated gestures, so finally my son got what he wanted.

