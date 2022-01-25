« previous post |

Pictured here is a zhèn lóu shénqì 震楼神器 ("magical floor shaker"):

From:

The ‘Zhenlouqi’ Floor Shaker: The Chinese Noise Machine to Take Revenge on Your Noisy Upstairs Neighbors

Noisy upstairs neighbors? The zhenlouqi is a way more effective revenge than hitting your broom against the ceiling.

By Manya Koetse in What's on Weibo [microblogging website] (January 25, 2022), China Memes & Viral

Here are selections from the long, detailed article, which includes many photographs and videos:

…

Due to various local Covid-related lockdowns across China over the past weeks, many people have again been spending a lot of time at home. For those living in residential apartments, neighbors making noise can be a real nuisance – especially if it is the upstairs neighbors who can leave you feeling powerless and annoyed with their heavy walking, stomping, pushing chairs, or loud music.

…

One video posted on Weibo recently showed security footage from a residential building where one man angrily came to the door of his downstairs neighbor with a long knife, asking if they had installed a ‘floor shaker.’ The woman at the door then answered that there’s always noise coming from his apartment, with him responding that all they hear every day is the vibrating of the floor shaker. The man’s partner then suddenly appears out of nowhere and the altercation turns into a physical fight.

…

[Z]hènlóuqì has now been flagged as a ‘sensitive word’ on Taobao [online shopping platform], although the device can still be bought under other names for approximately 168 yuan ($26). The device is often not advertised as ‘taking revenge on neighbors,’ but as an effective method to create a quiet home, picturing a sleeping baby or someone relaxing in bed while the zhènlóuqì is turned on.

For those who are interested in the repercussions (!) from the installation of such devices, follow this Twitter thread to the (quite surprising) end.

Selected readings

[h.t. Don Keyser]

Permalink