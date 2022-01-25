« previous post |

In his "The Good Word" column of The Atlantic (1/24/22), Caleb Madison has a new article, "Why We’re All Shooketh: The term is online slang of Biblical proportions". The first two paragraphs:

Lately modern life has felt all too biblical. Plagues, massive weather events, tribal divisions, demagogic leadership … and people using words like shooketh. The phrase I’m shooketh was first uttered by the comedian Christine Sydelko in a YouTube video uploaded to her account in 2017 (she was expressing her shock at having been recognized by a fan at Boston Market). The adjective shooketh took off as a way to lend biblical proportions to awestruck confusion. But the linguistic journey to its creation spans the evolution of the English language, connecting Early Modern English, turn-of-the-century adventure novels, and Twitter slang.

When we want to transform verbs like shake into adjectives, we typically use something called a participle, either present or past. The present participle of shake is shaking, as in “I’m shaking.” The past participle would be “I’m shaken.” But, for some reason, in the 19th century, the simple past tense, shook, took hold. In Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 adventure classic Treasure Island, Long John Silver admits, “I’ll not deny neither but what some of my people was shook—maybe all was shook; maybe I was shook myself.” And 14 years later, in Rudyard Kipling’s Captains Courageous, the form reappears within a now-common collocation with up when Dan Troop exclaims, “Well, you was shook up and silly.”

Before proceeding on to account for the -eth suffix, I want to call attention to a usage in the quotations from Robert Louis Stevenson and Rudyard Kipling, namely, "some of my people was shook—maybe all was shook" and "you was shook up". Madison doesn't comment on this, but it documents the lack of grammatical agreement in the past tense of the verb "be" during the second half of the 19th century. It's not that I find that particularly surprising, but it makes me wonder how far such verbal disagreement goes back before the second half of the 19th century. I suspect that it goes back a very long time, though I have little documentation for my surmise (see "Selected readings" below).

Now to the second half of the combination: the suffix -eth. To make shooketh’s relationship to tense even more … uh … well … tense … -eth was used in Early Modern English (think Shakespeare and the King James Bible) to put verbs in the third-person present tense. Back then, English had different verb endings depending on who was doing the action. “I love,” yes, but “thou lovest” and “he/she/it loveth.” Soon, -eth simplified to just -s, but we still use the form when we need to give our verbs a little extra ancient oomph. It just wouldn’t be as momentous to say “The Lord gives and the Lord takes away!” And it certainly wouldn’t be as cool to say “I’m shooks.”

But our distance from the Elizabethan era allows -eth to reappear with no tense tension. Instead, it simply adds a wry dramatic flourish to the feeling of being shook. If using shook dials the shock of shaken up a notch, adding -eth pushes the intensity to 11, expressing a holy and almost sublime desire in the face of inexplicable events. Shooketh yokes together a punchy modern verbal innovation with a dramatic formal relic of early English to communicate a shaking of biblical proportions. Hence the Thursday-level clue “Gobsmacked, in faux-archaic slang.”

For those of us who were steeped in the King James Bible and Shakespeare, at times it almost seems more natural to express ourselves in late 16th and early 17th century English than in contemporary terms. Francis Cleaves (1911-1995), the Harvard Mongolist-Sinologist, translated The Secret History of the Mongols (1982) into Elizabethan English, which was later translated into contemporary English by Paul Kahn (1984).

Selected readings

For a time—quite a while, in fact, from the late 1600s through the late 1700s—singular “you” got singular verbs: “you was,” “you is,” “you does.” It was so common, Robert Lowth inveighed against it in his 1762 Short Introduction to English Grammar. Even Doctor Johnson used “you was.” Will we try the same kind of thing with “they”—saying “they is” and “they was”? A few people have tried it, but such usages are already strongly associated with “uneducated” English, and so they’re unlikely to become commonplace. And “you was” didn’t last, after all—Doctor Johnson and everyone else ultimately switched to “you were” even for the singular.

So how do we specify plural “you”? You know how: we add further plural specification to it. In the US South, “y’all” or “you-all” is very common, and it’s spreading; in other places, “yous,” “youse,” “you ’uns,” “yiz,” and “yinz” are local favourites. In many other places, we say “you guys” or something similar when we need to make the distinction. And I’ll wager we’ll end up doing the same kind of thing with plural “they.” “They-all” seems readily available; “those ones” and “those guys” are likely to show up; differential usages of “themselves” and “themself” are already in use and may be extended; and others may appear—I’ll be watching eagerly. And in some contexts, for added clarity, something like “the one” might be used for the singular.

[h.t. Don Keyser]

