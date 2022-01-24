« previous post |

From S. Robert Ramsey:

The Naxi Story of Creation and the Great Flood

There’s no such thing as pictographic writing. – Or is there?

The Naxi, a national minority indigenous to China’s extreme southwest, have what looks for all the world like pictographic writing as its literary tradition. Shown above is a reproduction of one of the most important texts in the Naxi canon, the story of Creation and the subsequent Great Flood.

The central theme of the text is that the disastrous flood was brought about by incest between the first humans. This unclean act, incest, had been strictly proscribed by the gods:

[The Great God of Light said to them:]

“Five Rii Brothers: Brothers must not fight among themselves.” [Panel 1]

“Six Chimi Sisters: Sisters must not quarrel.” [Panel 2]

“Brothers and Sisters: You must not marry each other. [Panel 3]

“For if you do, unclean things will come forth from the sky, from the earth.., from the sun, from the moon… [etc., etc.] Above there will be violent landslides and flooding. Down below, the rising waters will suddenly block the valleys and turn each one into a quagmire.”

It’s true that the symbols here are obviously drawings of real-world objects, at least for the most part. The drawings are grouped inside rectangular frames arranged comic-book style on the page and the frames “read” sequentially from left to right–but not necessarily. There’s much backtracking and movement up and down, and sometimes the same drawing is referred to several times as the story unfolds.

But the main thing is, the symbols aren’t actually “read.” They’re mnemonic devices used by a priest of the Bon religion to remind him of the details of a story he already knows by heart. Many of the words, especially abstract concepts, are left completely unrepresented. Sometimes a drawing is “read” two or three times even if it only appears once.

This is not writing as we know it. The Naxi have never used these pictographs to communicate with each other. They do not exchange messages, write books, or even keep simple records with them. Only someone versed in the mystical lore of the Naxi religion can interpret its meaning. It’s not enough simply to be able to speak Naxi.

And yet, the pictographs are almost writing. A drawing of eyes can mean “fate” in Naxi, because the Naxi words for ‘eyes’ and ‘fate’ sound alike. That’s the kind of sound association that, long ago, made writing possible for ancient civilizations, from Mesopotamia to Egypt and to China–and even for Mayan civilization, and the Naxi seem also to have discovered that critical principle. It’s that aspect of the Naxi tradition that scholars of language and writing find so interesting.

VHM: The Nakhi / Naxi were studied for two decades by the Austrian-American explorer and botanist, Joseph Rock. The language of the Nakhi can be written with the Geba syllabary, but also with the symbols referred to as Dongba. Rock collected many texts in Dongba and also compiled a dictionary for the script. Dongba symbols are supposedly pictographic-ideographic, but I doubt that they are a full writing system. Instead, I suspect that they are probably prompts for priests, but do not directly transcribe spoken Nakhi language.

I wrote those words eight years ago (here) and am pleased they are in full agreement with what Bob Ramsey says above in this post.

Notes on Naxi language

Naxi (Naqxi IPA: [nɑ˨˩ ɕi˧˧]), also known as Nakhi, Nasi, Lomi, Moso, Mo-su, is a Sino-Tibetan language or group of languages spoken by some 310,000 people, most of whom live in or around Lijiang City Yulong Naxi Autonomous County of the province of Yunnan, China. Nakhi is also the ethnic group that speaks it, although in detail, officially defined ethnicity and linguistic reality do not coincide neatly: there are speakers of Naxi who are not registered as "Naxi" and citizens who are officially "Naxi" but do not speak it.

It is commonly proposed in Chinese scholarship that the Naic languages are Lolo-Burmese languages: for instance, Ziwo Lama (2012) classifies Naxi as part of a "Naxish" branch of Loloish.

However, as early as 1975, Sino-Tibetan linguist David Bradley pointed out that Naxi does not partake in the shared innovations that define Loloish. Thurgood and La Polla (2003) state that "The position of Naxi … is still unclear despite much speculation" and leave it unclassified within Sino-Tibetan. Guillaume Jacques & Alexis Michaud (2011) classify Naxi within the Naish lower-level subgroup of Sino-Tibetan; in turn, Naish is part of Naic, itself part of a proposed "Na-Qiangic" branch.

(source)

Selected readings

Permalink