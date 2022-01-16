"Interesting questions are raised by present speech patterns"
A recent PhD Comics strip:
It's good to see that the author (Jorge Cham) actually uses (or has Tajel use) the terms "third person" and "passive voice" correctly. To see how rare this is, you can browse Geoff Pullum's summary of "passive voice" discussion, or the more recent list in "The Passivator reborn" (1/10/2021), or the results of searching LLOG for passive voice.
And the comic also accurately illustrates the pressure to chose fancier rather than simpler words (e.g. "acceptable" rather than "fine" or "OK").
"Teaching Zombie Rules" (2/26/2009) noted the common style-guide constraint about using passives to avoid first-person pronouns in technical writing, citing stylistic advice from (now-defunct) style guide from the Acoustical Society of America:
Use passives instead of pronouns "I" and "we," e.g., "It was noted" instead of "We noted."
The ASA's current style guide puts it differently, managing to make the avoidance of first-person pronouns consistent with the avoidance of passive:
Many authorities on good writing emphasize that authors should use the active rather than the passive voice. Doing so in scholarly writing, especially when mathematical expressions are present, is often infeasible, but the advice has merit. In mathematical derivations, for example, some authors use the tutorial “we” to avoid using the passive voice, so that one writes: “We substitute the expression on the right side of Eq. (5) into Eq. (2) and obtain …,” rather than: “The right side of Eq. (5) is substituted into Eq. (2), with the result being … .” A preferable construction is to avoid the use of the tutorial “we” and to use transitive verbs such as “yields,” “generates,” “produces,” and “leads to.” Thus one would write the example above as: “Substitution of Eq. (5) into Eq. (2) yields … .” Good writers frequently go over an early draft of a manuscript, examine each sentence and phrase written using the passive voice, and consider whether they can improve the sentence by rewriting it.
In general, personal pronouns, including the “tutorial we,” are preferably avoided in scholarly writing, so that the tone is impersonal and dispassionate. In a few cases, it is appropriate that an opinion be given or that a unique personal experience be related, and personal pronouns are unavoidable. What should be assiduously avoided are any egotistical statements using personal pronouns. If a personal opinion needs to be expressed, a preferred construction is to refer to the author in the third person, such as: “the present writer believes that … .”
(Of course it's worth noting that "Substitution of Eq. (5) into Eq. (2)" names the object and goal of the substituting, while leaving the agent vague. So if the goal of avoiding passive voice is to avoid being vague about agency, as opposed to appeasing the ghosts of Strunk and White…)
And I have the impression that the constraint about avoiding "we" (or even "I") is increasingly relaxed, though I don't have time today to do an empirical study of the historical trends.
David Marjanović said,
January 16, 2022 @ 11:39 am
Definitely. I have never referred to myself as "the present writer" or "the senior author" or any such circumlocutions of the obvious; they just seem embarrassing to me. I've never been criticized for this either.
I've often written "we" because only published alone once yet… but in that paper I didn't make any special effort to avoid "I".
But I wouldn't write about general facts like "substitution of Eq. (5) into Eq. (2) yields" in the first person anyway…
D.O. said,
January 16, 2022 @ 12:02 pm
There are some grant agencies that explicitly prohibit using personal pronouns in grant applications. This makes for extremely interesting linguistic contortions because the whole text is about what the applicant intends to do. The author of this comment am not sure if the third person self reference is allowed.
Tim Finin said,
January 16, 2022 @ 12:13 pm
A benefit of using "We" rather than "I" is that it suggests it's not just one person presenting their idea or opinion, but a whole team sharing their consensus!
Laura Morland said,
January 16, 2022 @ 12:53 pm
Maybe my brain is just tired, but could someone give an example of a "FIRST person passive voice"… if it exists?
"An affirmative answer is given by me" wouldn't cut it, IMHO, but I would be pleased to stand corrected.
J.W. Brewer said,
January 16, 2022 @ 1:04 pm
There is I think an important distinction between an authorial "we" referring to the authors of a co-authored paper (and/or a research team, whether or not all of its members are credited as co-authors) and the "tutorial we" referred to by the ASA style guide. The former refers to identifiable individuals who may or may not be correct about whatever they assert; the latter has no particular fixed referent in the world; it is, if not literally a dummy subject like "weather it," the functional equivalent of an indefinite/impersonal pronoun like "one" in a clause like "herbarium material does not, indeed, allow one to extrapolate safely." The tutorial we thus performs the same pragmatic function as agentless passive constructions, viz. it allows the author to be "vague about agency" when that is thought to be affirmatively desirable because the author is supposedly making objective scientific claims whose value does not depend on the identity and subjectivity of the particular writer(s). So objecting to the passive-construction style of scientific writing but thinking the better alternative is active-voice constructions with "tutorial we" as the agency-and-accountability-free syntactic subject does not seem like a meaningful improvement to me.
Somewhat relatedly, I was musing about the use of imperative voice in mathematical proofs (and perhaps some other scientific/technical context?), e.g. "Let ABC be any right triangle, with right angle C.* Draw the altitude CF from the right angle to the hypotenuse …" This seems like the same use of the imperative found in genres like recipes and directions, and shares the same "impersonal" vibe, because the speaker is not explicitly syntactically referred to in the discourse and thus the speaker's specific identity is easier to treat as irrelevant. (Obviously, there may be situations in which whether or not you will try a particular recipe depends on your opinion of the culinary talents of who wrote it, etc.) What I find interesting on reflection is that there are so many other contexts in English in which speakers routinely shy away from pure imperatives because they seem aggressive or impolite, leading us to paraphrase "Do X" as something softer like "would you mind doing X?" Yet in the proof/recipe/directions genre, the bare imperative seems perfectly neutral in tone rather than impolite or pushy.
*The "Let (PRO)NOUN VERB (OBJECT)" construction in English is functionally equivalent to what I think is called the jussive subjunctive in Latin. As is common, I never focused on the oddity of the English construction until I took high school Latin and was taught that as the English analogue of a particular Latin inflected form. Perhaps English is more honest in making it an overtly imperative construction, although that's probably too moralistic a way of describing cross-linguistic variation in morphosyntax.
J.W. Brewer said,
January 16, 2022 @ 1:06 pm
Due to the infirmities of increasing age, my prior comment said "imperative voice" when it obviously should have said "imperative mood." Unless there's some better terminology to be used for English that Huddleston/Pullum (or whoever) have devised but which has failed to stick in my mind.
David Eddyshaw said,
January 16, 2022 @ 1:14 pm
"personal pronouns, including the “tutorial we,” are preferably avoided in scholarly writing"
Except, apparently, "it", of course, which they wrongly call an "impersonal pronoun" (along with "these.") They've progressed beyond not knowing what a passive is, to not knowing what a personal pronoun is.
Scott P. said,
January 16, 2022 @ 1:36 pm
Maybe my brain is just tired, but could someone give an example of a "FIRST person passive voice"… if it exists?
Loquor linguam latinam.
Wanda said,
January 16, 2022 @ 1:56 pm
In my fields of biology, we typically use "we" in papers and grant proposals. "We" is appropriate in our papers because the science is almost universally done in teams. I would also say that plainer, punchier language is appreciated, although not all authors have the skill to write that way when there's a lot of necessary jargon. When I write with students, I have to train them out of a lot of bad habits that are based on what they think academic writing is like.
David Marjanović said,
January 16, 2022 @ 2:16 pm
But that only works if the paper actually has several authors. Otherwise it's just distracting (although still usual in French – with singular adjectives & participles for lone authors!).
"I am (being) given an affirmative answer."
It's (theoretically) different in that the subjunctive expresses a wish here: "may (PRO)NOUN VERB (OBJECT)".
A few vestiges of this, or perhaps calques from Latin, do occur in English: Rule Britannia – Britannia rule the waves is a wish. The lack of commas makes explicit that you're not giving a presumptuous order to Britannia. Likewise America, America, God shed his grace on thee.
m said,
January 16, 2022 @ 2:55 pm
"Unto us a child is given" … ?
J.W. Brewer said,
January 16, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
For Laura Morland's query, here's an excerpt from a 1956 decision of the Supreme Court of Wisconsin:
'Against the contention of appellant, there was testimony by Walter Lohman, director of purchases for Nesco up to March, 1953, presently employed by the Heil Company, and a disinterested witness, that there was a day-to-day agreement and that "no agreement or other answer was given by me which would have led to Wolinsky's assuming that he had such a [five-year] contract."'
Obviously it's possible that either the context of the preceding questions or the formal/artificial nature of giving sworn testimony may have caused Mr. Lohman to use a syntactic structure he would not have typically used in more spontaneous conversation.
A. Sasportas said,
January 16, 2022 @ 4:34 pm
"Loquor linguam latinam" does not exist in native Latin.
Loquor is a form of the Latin deponent verb loqui. A deponent verb has the form of a passive verb and the meaning of an active one.
It does not take a direct object (linguam latinam).
The Latin for 'Do you speak Latin?', for example, is LOQVISNE LATINE, with the adverb LATINE (literally, 'in Latin'), to which one may answer:
LATINE LOQVOR 'Yes, I speak Latin' or LATINE NON LOQVOR 'No, I do not speak Latin'.