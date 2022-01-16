« previous post | next post »

A recent PhD Comics strip:

It's good to see that the author (Jorge Cham) actually uses (or has Tajel use) the terms "third person" and "passive voice" correctly. To see how rare this is, you can browse Geoff Pullum's summary of "passive voice" discussion, or the more recent list in "The Passivator reborn" (1/10/2021), or the results of searching LLOG for passive voice.

And the comic also accurately illustrates the pressure to chose fancier rather than simpler words (e.g. "acceptable" rather than "fine" or "OK").

"Teaching Zombie Rules" (2/26/2009) noted the common style-guide constraint about using passives to avoid first-person pronouns in technical writing, citing stylistic advice from (now-defunct) style guide from the Acoustical Society of America:

Use passives instead of pronouns "I" and "we," e.g., "It was noted" instead of "We noted."

The ASA's current style guide puts it differently, managing to make the avoidance of first-person pronouns consistent with the avoidance of passive:

Many authorities on good writing emphasize that authors should use the active rather than the passive voice. Doing so in scholarly writing, especially when mathematical expressions are present, is often infeasible, but the advice has merit. In mathematical derivations, for example, some authors use the tutorial “we” to avoid using the passive voice, so that one writes: “We substitute the expression on the right side of Eq. (5) into Eq. (2) and obtain …,” rather than: “The right side of Eq. (5) is substituted into Eq. (2), with the result being … .” A preferable construction is to avoid the use of the tutorial “we” and to use transitive verbs such as “yields,” “generates,” “produces,” and “leads to.” Thus one would write the example above as: “Substitution of Eq. (5) into Eq. (2) yields … .” Good writers frequently go over an early draft of a manuscript, examine each sentence and phrase written using the passive voice, and consider whether they can improve the sentence by rewriting it.

In general, personal pronouns, including the “tutorial we,” are preferably avoided in scholarly writing, so that the tone is impersonal and dispassionate. In a few cases, it is appropriate that an opinion be given or that a unique personal experience be related, and personal pronouns are unavoidable. What should be assiduously avoided are any egotistical statements using personal pronouns. If a personal opinion needs to be expressed, a preferred construction is to refer to the author in the third person, such as: “the present writer believes that … .”

(Of course it's worth noting that "Substitution of Eq. (5) into Eq. (2)" names the object and goal of the substituting, while leaving the agent vague. So if the goal of avoiding passive voice is to avoid being vague about agency, as opposed to appeasing the ghosts of Strunk and White…)

And I have the impression that the constraint about avoiding "we" (or even "I") is increasingly relaxed, though I don't have time today to do an empirical study of the historical trends.

Permalink