I don't recall how I learned first-year Japanese half a century ago (perhaps through self-study), but I remember very clearly my ascension to second-year during 1972-73 at Harvard University. My teacher was young Jay Rubin, and our textbook was the famous Hibbett and Itasaka*. It was a veritable baptism by fire.

This was real Japanese, no more made-for-gaijin pablum. It was a big book with a wide variety of humanities and social science genres, and no punches pulled. All of the texts seemed very difficult, and I will explain the main reason why below. One of the essays haunted me for years, and still sometimes it comes back to fill my mind melancholy and morbid thoughts. It consisted of the reflections of an author on the best way to commit suicide. He dwelt on all aspects of the act of suicide. Surprisingly, the emphasis was not on which method was least painful or most effective, but rather — at least as I recollected his thought process — more on which act was most elegant or least repulsive. Reading that essay was so wrenching that I was almost afraid to decipher the next sentence after having figured out one with great effort.

Even if I could decode all the words of a sentence, I couldn't always get the gist of what it was about. It was necessary to get beyond the surface significations of the words to apprehend the meaning of the sentence as a whole. That was partially a matter of catching the nuance (nyuansu ニュアンス) of the entire utterance, but also of all its individual parts. Beyond that, however, the hardest aspect of grasping the overall drift of a sentence was capturing the true intent of its author, since indirection, obliquity, and circuitousness was a hallmark of so much of the Japanese prose (let alone poetry!) that I was reading.

It was maddening. Often, I would puzzle over a sentence or a paragraph for hours, asking myself, "what is the author really trying to tell us?"

The effect was something like this:

It's possible that she may (not) come over this evening, but it's hard to say, because she might change her mind at the last moment, who knows?

This is a problem for me even now when I read academic Japanese prose, e.g., Sinology or history or anthropology.

Russian is hard and so is Sanskrit, but once you have a solid grasp of the lexicon and the grammar, things usually fall into place and make sense. In comparison, English is a straightforward breeze, if that's what you want it to be, though of course if you want English to be ambivalent and ambiguous you can make it that way too.

Such perplexity frequently overwhelms me when I contemplate the essence of Japanese writing. Today I came upon a single word that helps me express the feeling of being betwixt and between that I ofttimes experience when reading Japanese:

"The Good, the Bad, and the Bimyou: Neither yes nor no, this idea can take you far in Japanese politics." [VHM: and lots of other things!]

By Sarah Hilton, the Asia editor for Rest of World.



January 7, 2022, 12:05 AM

In Japan, you will regularly be given offers you can’t refuse. With a straight “no,” after all, you might invite confrontation or offense. Instead, say bimyou, a word as indistinct as a wisp of cloud, as nonbinding as a weather report.



During the October 2021 general election, much of the Japanese media restrained themselves from making risky predictions. The situation was bimyou, said one earnest news anchor. Bimyou, echoed headlines that announced pre-polling results. Here, the word was used to mean “unclear.” The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) had been in power since the 1950s—apart from two brief and unimpressive handovers—but due to the quirks of parliamentary numbers-gaming, the party faced the possibility that it might miss the majority and be forced to cut a coalition deal.



The LDP would go on to win a handy stand-alone majority. The situation, it turned out, wasn’t unclear at all. But using the word is a protective shield: something that helps the speaker not have to come down on one side. Bimyou is a kind of negative space, a vehicle for doubt or uncertainty or anything counter to the expected flow of an interaction.



There was something bimyou about Tokyo over 2020 and 2021. Near my neighborhood of Sendagaya, the national stadium stood, freshly built and pristine. Immaculately paved roads stretched, unused, into the stadium complex. Unseasonably cheerful flags emblazoned with the Olympic logo fluttered over the streets, branded Tokyo 2020 even after the year ticked over, frozen in an eerie timelessness. Cranes halted and then resumed work for a spectacle that nobody was quite sure would happen.



Borders slammed shut, but within them, the country continued in a sedate, unalarmed emergency. Tokyo spent the majority of 2021 in a twilight state: shops and schools never quite closed, restaurants open into the evening. Workers continued to stream into offices. The largest companies held a startlingly high attendance rate of around 70 percent. My favorite bar continued to operate at full speed even when harsher restrictions were put in place, serving to a packed house of slickly dressed Tokyoites until past midnight. I was torn over how to understand it; closure wasn’t exactly enforced, though the bar could face a fine if found out. The situation seemed to reflect the ambiguity of Tokyo’s pandemic experience.



Bimyou has roots in the Buddhist concept mimyo*, referring to something of an indescribable wonder. Its widely used meaning is “subtle,” which has a pleasant literary quality. By 2000, it had morphed into something more colloquially, dismissively bland and was the most widely recognized piece of slang in a 2015 survey by the Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs.

[*VHM: This has now been displaced by "bimyou" to such a degree that it has become an archaism.]

The word has a place in written Japanese. The Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro characterizes the relationship between the main characters of his book Never Let Me Go as “fragile and bimyou.” (The characters themselves are, unknowingly, clones: disposable bodies playing out real emotions.) The avant-garde artist Taro Okumoto once described a woman’s kiss as the moment when her “mind and body are subtly”—bimyouni—“intertwined,” a visceral statement couched in soft words.



The intricate first kanji of the word on its own means “fine” in the sense of “delicate,” while the second combines the symbols for “female” and “small” to land somewhere between “exquisite” and “mysterious.” Together, the meaning resembles something like “delicate mystery.” The same pairing exists in Mandarin.



In speech, it can be used to describe anything from a sensitive issue (bimyou na mondai) to a tricky political relationship (bimyou na kankei). More recently, young people began using it as a way to express negativity or apathy, a kind of verbal shrug. This is how it’s used casually today.



“It basically means ‘iffy’ or ‘questionable,’ but it’s often used to avoid saying something bad,” said Aya Apton, a Japanese American advertising creative in Tokyo. Apton runs the Instagram account @ko_archives, dedicated to the personal histories of Japanese women in photographs. “If I asked you how a restaurant was and you replied with ‘bimyou,’ I’m not going there. If I gave you a gift and you called it ‘bimyou,’ I’d think: ‘Great, she hates this gift.’”



Bimyou also describes the unwillingness of young people to engage with politics. Japan’s 2017 general election saw a low turnout of only around a third of people in their 20s. They feel they have little at stake with parties chasing the votes of a massive aging population.

It would be fatal, though, not to recognize something steely in being bimyou. There’s a determination not to be drawn into something that would make one vulnerable. Fukushima [nuclear disaster] was a good example; the Olympics were another. Japan waited for an answer. Putative deadline after deadline passed. Both issues limped on, and both are now long forgotten. Neither was a triumph nor a loss—the result for both was a kind of win by default.



And there’s a comfort in not being made to feel off-axis. If you receive a sense of bimyou in Japan, in politics or otherwise, move on. It is unlikely that you’ll get the answer you’re looking for. There is that kind of clarity to the word, after all.

"Bimyou [bimyō]" and "mimyo [mimyō]" are written with the same characters: 微妙. Let's go back and look at all the Sanskrit terms 微妙 was used to render in Chinese:

sūkṣma, praṇīta, valgu, kalyāṇa; amānuṣa, udāra, cāru, divya, nipuṇa, niruttara, paṭācārā*, parama, pradhāna, pravara, pravarāgra, bhadra, mañju, mañju-ghoṣa, madhu, madhura, mano-jña, mano-rama, mṛdu, rucira, virāj, śūkṣma, śreṣṭha, śreṣṭhaṃ praṇītam, sat, su-, sukhuma, snigdha

(Source: Akira Hirakawa, Buddhist Chinese-Sanskrit Dictionary [Tokyo: The Reiyukai, 1997], p. 457b and 34 trisyllabic or greater compound expressions on pp. 457b-458a.)

If there's one word that embodies or encapsulates the Japanese ethos of what I would call dǎ bùdìng zhǔyì 打不定主意 ("indecisivenessism; like an ass between two bundles of hay") in Chinese, this is it — something that is ineffably subtle.

