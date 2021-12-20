« previous post | next post »

This NYT link text needed a second reading for me to break the initial prepositional phrase after "Bruce Springsteen", and start the main-clause subject conjunction with "Bob Dylan":

Like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tina Turner and others have all sold rights to their music for eye-popping prices.

This is a case where spoken prosody could make the structure clear. But it's interesting that none of the stronger-than-comma punctuation marks has a chance here: colon, semicolon, dash, …

The obligatory screenshot:

The context ought to help, especially for people who already know about Springsteen's catalog sale. But it didn't save me from a double take.

