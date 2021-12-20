Garden path of the day
This NYT link text needed a second reading for me to break the initial prepositional phrase after "Bruce Springsteen", and start the main-clause subject conjunction with "Bob Dylan":
Like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tina Turner and others have all sold rights to their music for eye-popping prices.
This is a case where spoken prosody could make the structure clear. But it's interesting that none of the stronger-than-comma punctuation marks has a chance here: colon, semicolon, dash, …
The obligatory screenshot:
The context ought to help, especially for people who already know about Springsteen's catalog sale. But it didn't save me from a double take.
champacs said,
December 20, 2021 @ 8:04 am
This BBC headline yesterday took me a couple of reads to figure out:
"Monkey offered cocaine and flushed down loo recovering"
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-59667079