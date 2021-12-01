« previous post |

On one side of the Taiwan Strait, yesterday the PRC announced its draconian language policy for the coming decades:

"Important new policies on language and script in the PRC" (11/30/21)

Meanwhile, on the other side, Taiwan proclaimed a very different aspiration:

"2030 bilingual policy to help Taiwan connect with the world: NDC head", Focus Taiwan (12/1/21)

The policies are nothing new for either side, simply an intensification of their goals in recent years, the PRC more toward language standardization and monolingualism, and Taiwan more toward linguistic diversification and multilingualism.

The government's "Bilingual Nation 2030" policy will help boost the competitiveness of young people in Taiwan in the global job market and help them connect with the world, National Development Council (NDC) Minster Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Wednesday.

Kung was invited to a forum to discuss the initiative, which was initially proposed by the NDC in 2018 to "improve the English proficiency of the general public" in order to make Taiwan a bilingual nation by 2030.

He said he had observed that more and more multinational corporations had invested in Taiwan in recent years, with demand for local professionals with English proficiency also increasing as a consequence.

Meanwhile, Anting Liu (劉安婷), founder of Teach for Taiwan, an organization promoting rural education, talked about other benefits of learning English or other foreign languages in addition to making people more competitive.

The government's plan to promote English-language education in Taiwan will help foster a more inclusive society, as those who speak different languages are usually more open-minded and embrace cultural diversity, she said.

Taiwan's embrace of English goes hand in hand with advocacy of local Sinitic topolects (other than Mandarin) and Austronesian languages. Taiwan's aim to make English an official language surely sends shivers up and down PRC's spine.

