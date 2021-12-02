« previous post |

From Bryan Van Norden:

There is a funny story about a recent publication of mine. The Chinese translation of my essay, "Why Are Platonists So Horny? What Murdoch’s 'The Nice and the Good' Can Teach Us" just came out. However, my hard-working translator mistakenly rendered "horny" in my original title (sèmí 色迷) as "thorny" (jíshǒu 棘手)! I told the translator, and he said that he will fix the mistake, so in case it is changed soon online, a screenshot of the original is copied below.





In addition, if you are curious, here are links to the original English essay and the Chinese translation.

Selected readings

Update: The Chinese translation has already been revised, with "horny" (hàosè 好色) replacing "thorny" (jíshǒu 棘手).

Permalink