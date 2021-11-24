« previous post |

Epigraph on the Tombstone of Matteo Ricci in the Zhalan Cemetery in Beijing:

Inscription on the tomb of Matteo Ricci (1552–1610), black-and-white photograph, unknown photographer; source: with the kind permission of the Ricci Institute, University of San Francisco.

The Chinese inscription reads:

Lì xiānshēng huì Mǎdòu, hào Xītài, dàxīyáng Yìdàlìyǎ guórén. Zì yòu rù huì zhēn xiū, Míng Wànlì rénxīn nián hánghǎi shǒu rù Zhōnghuá yǎn jiào, Wànlì gēng zi niánlái dōu, Wànlì gēng xūnián zú. Zàishì wǔshíjiǔ nián, zài huì sìshí'èr nián.

利先生諱瑪竇，號西泰，大西洋意大利亞國人。自幼入會真修， 明萬曆壬辛年航海首入中華衍教，萬曆庚子年來都，萬曆庚戌年卒。 在世五十九年，在會四十二年。

"Tomb of the Jesuit, the honourable Li. Master Li was called Madou [Matteo] and had the sobriquet Xitai [Wise Man from the West]. He was a native of the country of Italy in the Great Western Ocean. In his youth he entered the Society in order to cultivate perfection [of virtue]. In the renwu year of the Wanli reign the Ming Dynasty (1582) he came to China by sea and was the first to propagate the [holy] teachings [here]. In the gengzi year of the Wanli reign [1600] he went to the capital (Peking) and died in the gengxu year of the Wanli reign (1610) at the age of 59 years, of which 42 in the Society." (Malatesta / Zhiyu, Departed, Yet Present 1995, p. 132.)

(source)

Matteo Ricci (1552-1610), in collaboration with his younger colleague, Nicolas Trigault (1577-1628), is generally credited with being the first person to create a Romanization for Chinese, making him the ultimate progenitor of Pinyin, a contribution that has had monumental consequences for the history of writing in China.

Decades ago, I wandered into the Zhalan Cemetery while it was still in ruins and stumbled upon Matteo Ricci's tomb. At that moment, and for the next half hour of profound and reverent reverie, I felt as though I had been transported to an ethereal realm of sainted sages. Bless their holy memory.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Francis Miller]

Permalink