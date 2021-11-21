« previous post |

If there's any Mandarin word that I often wish I could use in English, it is "lìhài 厲害 / 厉害" ("intense; fierce; ferocious; formidable; strict; stern; severe; shrewd; sharp; smart; serious [as of an illness]; cruel; terrible; powerful; amazing; fantastic; impressive"), with tones of "awesome" — and many other nuances, implications, and connotations.

Example sentence:

"Zhège rén hěn lìhài 这个人很厉害 / 這個人很厲害" ("This person is great / amazing", and lots of other things, many of them not so flattering, depending on the context).

Mighty "lìhài 厲害 / 厉害" is one of those panacean adjectives that covers a host of strong reactions to persons, happenings, situations, and what not. It's been around (in the written record) for more than a century, but doesn't seem to have much greater time depth than that.

I've often wondered how such a powerful word arose, but can get no further with my etymologizing than to explain the meanings of its two constituent morphemes:

lì 厲

My instinct is that the basic etymon for this morpheme is that in #5, for which see Axel Schuessler, ABC Etymological Dictionary of Old Chinese (Honolulu: University of Hawai'i Press, 2007), p. 352.

hài 害

Hài 害 is cognate with gē 割 (“to cut; destroy; injure”), for which see Axel Schuessler, ABC Etymological Dictionary of Old Chinese (Honolulu: University of Hawai'i Press, 2007), p. 252.

厲 and 害 are both ancient Sinographs, going back at least to the time of the bronze inscriptions three millennia ago.

A final note: whenever I think of "lìhài 厲害 / 厉害" ("intense"; etc., etc.), I often also think of Lehigh, the name of an awesome nearby university.

Addendum

After I finished writing this post, I realized that almost exactly five years ago I had already proposed adopting lìhài 厲害 / 厉害 into the English lexicon! See "A new English word" (11/20/16).

