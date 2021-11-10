« previous post | next post »

In the comments to the first installment on this ubiquitous Japanese greeting ("welcome; come on in / over"), skepticism was raised about whether a response of any kind is expected from the person to whom it is addressed. I'm on the side of those who believe that an acknowledgement of some sort — if only a slight nod of one's head or a bit of eye contact — on the part of the addressee is appreciated by the addresser. I know that for a fact because I see people smile when I give some type of response to their greeting. It's not like they're mindless robots numbly mouthing the same phrase over and over.

A corollary demonstration of the efficacy of polite recognition of a welcoming phrase or gesture may be found in a daily exchange I have with trolley drivers in Philadelphia.

I love the Philadelphia trolley system (just as I love the trams in Kyoto, though apparently they are slowly disappearing in that enchanted city). They are well maintained, come quite regularly, and reach to all parts of the city. The motors are powerful, and propel the passengers swiftly from one stop to the next. You can hop on or off at practically any block. So convenient!

When I get on the trolley I usually don't say anything to the driver because I'm busy putting on my mask and tapping my payment card on the electronic reading device, and the driver is intent on getting ready to go forward. However, when the trolley has come to a full stop and I'm about ready to get off, I always say "thank you", and I mean it, and the drivers always say "You're welcome" with genuine appreciation in their voice.

Then I walk away with a warm feeling in my heart and a spring in my step.

