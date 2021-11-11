« previous post | next post »

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) recently posted a strange "anime" video on Twitter. The tweet has since been deleted after widespread criticism of the violence it depicts (including attacks on President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), but the video is still available on YouTube.

Gosar's altered video is based on the acclaimed Japanese anime series "Attack on Titan", which is in turn based on the popular manga of the same name in 34 volumes by Hajime Isayama.

The post-apocalyptic series revolves around a small civilization that lives in a bordered-off city to protect itself from giant human-like creatures called Titans.

The title of Gosar's video is "Imin no kōgeki 移民の攻撃" ("Attack of the immigrants"). I will focus only on the Japanese terms that flash across the screen so that readers can get an idea of what he's emphasizing:

mayaku 麻薬 ("drugs; [narcotics; dope]")

tsumi 罪 ("crime")

binbō 貧乏 ("poverty")

kinsen 金銭 ("money; [cash]")

satsu 殺 ("murder")

bōryokudan 暴力団 ("gangs; [gangster organization; crime syndicate]")

gōdatsu 強奪 ("violence; [robbery; pillage; seizure; hijacking; plunder; extortion​]")

jinshin baibai 人身売買 ("[human] trafficking")

Some of these are not the most idiomatic usages for the matter at hand. For example, 殺 would not normally be used for "murder", which would more likely be satsujin 殺人, koroshi 殺し, hitogoroshi人殺し, satsugai 殺害, etc.

