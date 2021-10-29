"Let's go Brandon!"
ICYMI: Heather Schwedel, "The Story Behind “Let’s Go Brandon,” the Secretly Vulgar Chant Suddenly Beloved by Republicans", Slate 10/22/2021:
On Thursday, Rep. Bill Posey, a Republican from Florida, ended a speech on the House floor with a curious exclamation: “Let’s go, Brandon!”
Let’s go who now?
Posey had been railing against President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill: “They want you to help put America back where you found it and leave it the hell alone,” he said right before the Brandon cheer, which he accompanied with a desultory fist pump.
The expression coming from a sitting member of Congress caused a bit of a stir online. Why? Who’s this Brandon character and what does he have to do with building back, or not building back, America? The simple answer is that he’s a race car driver—but it’s a long story, and who Brandon is actually matters less than what the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” means. It’s a euphemism—and its direct translation is “Fuck Joe Biden.”
Here's the origin video:
Here's the congressional usage:
Republican member of congress ending his floor speech Thursday with “let’s go Brandon,” the right wing euphemism for “fuck joe biden” pic.twitter.com/i9IvuuEfbu
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 22, 2021
And a quick through the news coverage may amuse you — road signs, t-shirts, music videos, …
Is there a term for this? Euphemism is certainly involved. But the fake (or even real) mis-hearing is kind of like a Mondegreen.
And can anyone think of other examples?
J.W. Brewer said,
October 29, 2021 @ 9:00 am
I feel like there must be prior instances of disingenuous mondegreens where someone (for whatever motives) affected* to mishear something vulgar or otherwise problematic as if it were something more benign and/or banal. But I can't think of a clear example. It's not the same thing as e.g. that novelty song from my childhood where in each verse you are primed to think that the final word will be "shit" but then it's "shaving cream." Or as the Simpsons episode where Sideshow Bob tells the parole board that his "DIE BART DIE" tattoo just means "the Bart the" in German.
*I do not personally have a well-founded judgment whether the mondegreenish "mishearing" here was purported/affected versus genuine/sincere, but I think part of the framing of "Let's Go Brandon" as a meme strongly assumes the former. The notion is that the assumed-to-be-disingenuous euphemizing was not intended to protect the reputation of the people who were chanting the vulgar thing (and/or e.g. the reputation of NASCAR events as "family-friendly" or apolitical) but to protect the reputation of the politician the crowd was vulgarly decrying.