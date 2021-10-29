« previous post | next post »

ICYMI: Heather Schwedel, "The Story Behind “Let’s Go Brandon,” the Secretly Vulgar Chant Suddenly Beloved by Republicans", Slate 10/22/2021:

On Thursday, Rep. Bill Posey, a Republican from Florida, ended a speech on the House floor with a curious exclamation: “Let’s go, Brandon!”

Let’s go who now?

Posey had been railing against President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill: “They want you to help put America back where you found it and leave it the hell alone,” he said right before the Brandon cheer, which he accompanied with a desultory fist pump.

The expression coming from a sitting member of Congress caused a bit of a stir online. Why? Who’s this Brandon character and what does he have to do with building back, or not building back, America? The simple answer is that he’s a race car driver—but it’s a long story, and who Brandon is actually matters less than what the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” means. It’s a euphemism—and its direct translation is “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Here's the origin video:

Here's the congressional usage:

Republican member of congress ending his floor speech Thursday with “let’s go Brandon,” the right wing euphemism for “fuck joe biden” pic.twitter.com/i9IvuuEfbu — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 22, 2021

And a quick through the news coverage may amuse you — road signs, t-shirts, music videos, …

Is there a term for this? Euphemism is certainly involved. But the fake (or even real) mis-hearing is kind of like a Mondegreen.

And can anyone think of other examples?

