Helen Barrett, "‘Ça plane pour moi’ was a burst of Belgian punk with a dark twin", Financial Times 6/1/2020 [emphasis added]:

Meanwhile, the perennially lucrative “Ça plane pour moi” may not be all that it seems. Bertrand mimed it in TV studios, but whose is the bratty voice on the record?

It is a question that has been the subject of several court cases. Bertrand initially insisted it was him, then changed his story, telling a newspaper in 2010 that he did not sing on the track, despite being credited. During a court case that same year over royalties, a Belgian judge commissioned a linguistician to examine the original. Expert evidence suggested the true vocalist was of northern French origin. Deprijck, who has claimed to be the real vocalist, is from northern France.

The term "linguistician" struck me as a neologism. But not so: the OED has an entry, glossed "An expert or specialist in linguistics", with a first citation from Edwin Fay, "Agglutination and Adaptation" (1895), who identified it as a neologism 126 years ago:

1895 Amer. Jrnl. Philol. 16 10 This identification of the earlier ‘linguisticians’ has been latterly abandoned. [Note] This neologism should be as good as ‘statistician’, ‘logician’, etc.

The term "linguist" is indeed much less neologistical — the OED's sense 3 ("An expert in or student of language or (later) linguistics; a person who specializes in the structure or historical development of one or more languages; a philologist.") has citations back to the 17th century:

1605 W. Camden Remaines i. 13 Whenas it is a greater glory now to be a Linguist, then a Realist.

1695 J. Edwards Disc. conc. Old & New-Test. III. i. 3 Here Linguists and Philologists may find that which is to be found no where else.

1735 London Mag. June 297/1 Studies are difficult, tedious, and irksome… How then is our recluse and industrious Linguist to rise?

1749 D. Hartley Observ. Man i. iii. §1. 320 A Light in which Grammarians and Linguists alone consider Words.

It's not clear why Edwin Fay felt the need to coin a new term, but in any case, it didn't work — Google Scholar estimates 303,000 articles containing "linguist", 531 times more than the 571 hits for "linguistician". Limiting the search to articles published since 2000 yields estimates of 91,800 for "linguist" vs. 260 for "linguistician", a ratio of merely 353.

But it's normal to pursue different analogical directions in navigating the quasi-regular patterns of correspondence among words for things people do and words for the people that do them. Here's a small quasi-random sample:

linguistics linguistician linguisticist syntax syntactician syntacticist phonetics phonetician phoneticist pragmatics pragmatician pragmaticist politics politician politicist mathematics mathematician mathematicist music musician musicist magic magician magicist logic logician logicist algebra algebraician algebraicist psychology psychologist psychologer theology theologist theologer geography geographist geographer cryptography cryptographist cryptographer geometry geometrist geometer geometrician

Yet another example of the quasi-regularity of derivational morphology — "The evolutionary psychology of irregular morphology" (4/10/2008) for discussion.

The complexities under discussion arise from analogical processes operating on different historical sources — the OED explains, for example:

-ian, suffix: Representing Latin -iānus, i.e. an original or connecting vowel -i-, with suffix -ānus: see -an suffix 1a, ‘of or belonging to’. Formed by adding -ānus to stems ending in -i, as Italia, Italiānus, Fabius, Fabiānus, Vergilius, Vergiliānus, Christus, Christiānus. Hence, in many English words adapted or formed from Latin, in which the suffix forms both adjectives and nouns, as antediluvian, barbarian, historian, equestrian, patrician, saturnian; and in modern formations from proper names, the number of which is without limit, as Addisonian, Arminian, Arnoldian, Bodleian, Cameronian, Gladstonian, Hoadleian, Hugonian, Johnsonian, Morrisonian, Ruskinian, Salisburyian, Shavian, Sheldonian, Taylorian, Tennysonian, Wardian, Wellsian, Wordsworthian; Aberdonian, Bathonian, Bostonian, Bristolian, Cantabrigian, Cornubian, Devonian, Galwegian, Glasgowegian, Johnian, Oxonian, Parisian, Salopian, Sierra Leonian. There are also sportive formations, as any-lengthian. See also -an suffix.

-ician, suffix: a compound suffix, in French -icien, consisting of -ian suffix (Middle English and French -ien), added to names of arts or sciences in Latin -ica, French -ique, English -ic suffix, -ics, to denote a person skilled in the art or science; e.g. arithmetic-ian, logic-ian, magic-ian, music-ian, physic-ian, rhetoric-ian; mathematic-ian, mechanic-ian, optic-ian, politic-ian, statistic-ian, tactic-ian; sometimes formed by analogy on names not ending in -ic (though there may be an adjective in -ic), as academ-ician, algebr-ician, geometr-ician, Hebr-ician: cf. also patrician n.1, < Latin patrici-us.

But other processes can give rise to such quasi-regular patterns as well, and a key factor is the willingness of linguistic communities to preserve the patterns as well to create them.

