"Linguistician"?
Helen Barrett, "‘Ça plane pour moi’ was a burst of Belgian punk with a dark twin", Financial Times 6/1/2020 [emphasis added]:
Meanwhile, the perennially lucrative “Ça plane pour moi” may not be all that it seems. Bertrand mimed it in TV studios, but whose is the bratty voice on the record?
It is a question that has been the subject of several court cases. Bertrand initially insisted it was him, then changed his story, telling a newspaper in 2010 that he did not sing on the track, despite being credited. During a court case that same year over royalties, a Belgian judge commissioned a linguistician to examine the original. Expert evidence suggested the true vocalist was of northern French origin. Deprijck, who has claimed to be the real vocalist, is from northern France.
The term "linguistician" struck me as a neologism. But not so: the OED has an entry, glossed "An expert or specialist in linguistics", with a first citation from Edwin Fay, "Agglutination and Adaptation" (1895), who identified it as a neologism 126 years ago:
1895 Amer. Jrnl. Philol. 16 10 This identification of the earlier ‘linguisticians’ has been latterly abandoned. [Note] This neologism should be as good as ‘statistician’, ‘logician’, etc.
The term "linguist" is indeed much less neologistical — the OED's sense 3 ("An expert in or student of language or (later) linguistics; a person who specializes in the structure or historical development of one or more languages; a philologist.") has citations back to the 17th century:
1605 W. Camden Remaines i. 13 Whenas it is a greater glory now to be a Linguist, then a Realist.
1695 J. Edwards Disc. conc. Old & New-Test. III. i. 3 Here Linguists and Philologists may find that which is to be found no where else.
1735 London Mag. June 297/1 Studies are difficult, tedious, and irksome… How then is our recluse and industrious Linguist to rise?
1749 D. Hartley Observ. Man i. iii. §1. 320 A Light in which Grammarians and Linguists alone consider Words.
It's not clear why Edwin Fay felt the need to coin a new term, but in any case, it didn't work — Google Scholar estimates 303,000 articles containing "linguist", 531 times more than the 571 hits for "linguistician". Limiting the search to articles published since 2000 yields estimates of 91,800 for "linguist" vs. 260 for "linguistician", a ratio of merely 353.
But it's normal to pursue different analogical directions in navigating the quasi-regular patterns of correspondence among words for things people do and words for the people that do them. Here's a small quasi-random sample:
linguistics linguistician linguisticist syntax syntactician syntacticist phonetics phonetician phoneticist pragmatics pragmatician pragmaticist politics politician politicist mathematics mathematician mathematicist music musician musicist magic magician magicist logic logician logicist algebra algebraician algebraicist psychology psychologist psychologer theology theologist theologer geography geographist geographer cryptography cryptographist cryptographer geometry geometrist geometer geometrician
Yet another example of the quasi-regularity of derivational morphology — "The evolutionary psychology of irregular morphology" (4/10/2008) for discussion.
The complexities under discussion arise from analogical processes operating on different historical sources — the OED explains, for example:
-ian, suffix: Representing Latin -iānus, i.e. an original or connecting vowel -i-, with suffix -ānus: see -an suffix 1a, ‘of or belonging to’. Formed by adding -ānus to stems ending in -i, as Italia, Italiānus, Fabius, Fabiānus, Vergilius, Vergiliānus, Christus, Christiānus. Hence, in many English words adapted or formed from Latin, in which the suffix forms both adjectives and nouns, as antediluvian, barbarian, historian, equestrian, patrician, saturnian; and in modern formations from proper names, the number of which is without limit, as Addisonian, Arminian, Arnoldian, Bodleian, Cameronian, Gladstonian, Hoadleian, Hugonian, Johnsonian, Morrisonian, Ruskinian, Salisburyian, Shavian, Sheldonian, Taylorian, Tennysonian, Wardian, Wellsian, Wordsworthian; Aberdonian, Bathonian, Bostonian, Bristolian, Cantabrigian, Cornubian, Devonian, Galwegian, Glasgowegian, Johnian, Oxonian, Parisian, Salopian, Sierra Leonian. There are also sportive formations, as any-lengthian. See also -an suffix.
-ician, suffix: a compound suffix, in French -icien, consisting of -ian suffix (Middle English and French -ien), added to names of arts or sciences in Latin -ica, French -ique, English -ic suffix, -ics, to denote a person skilled in the art or science; e.g. arithmetic-ian, logic-ian, magic-ian, music-ian, physic-ian, rhetoric-ian; mathematic-ian, mechanic-ian, optic-ian, politic-ian, statistic-ian, tactic-ian; sometimes formed by analogy on names not ending in -ic (though there may be an adjective in -ic), as academ-ician, algebr-ician, geometr-ician, Hebr-ician: cf. also patrician n.1, < Latin patrici-us.
But other processes can give rise to such quasi-regular patterns as well, and a key factor is the willingness of linguistic communities to preserve the patterns as well to create them.
Scott P. said,
October 27, 2021 @ 7:51 am
It seems to me here that the '-ist' in 'linguist' is generally perceived as the same as the active suffix we see in 'artist', 'botanist', 'philatelist', etc., denoting someone who devotes their time to a particular activity. Whereas in 'statistician', there is no competing 'statist' (well, other than denoting someone in favor of centralized polities…).
Philip Taylor said,
October 27, 2021 @ 8:02 am
One might argue that for a practitioner of statistics, 'Statisticist' would be a valid coinage, parallel to 'artist', 'botanist', 'philatelist', etc. Sadly the OED does not recognise it. [*]
[*] To my utter amazement, I found only this week that the OED similarly does not recognise "derny", a motorised bicycle used as the pace-setter in Keirin races, etc.
David Denison said,
October 27, 2021 @ 8:13 am
Isn't the — or at least a — reason for coining 'linguistician' that for the non-specialised academic world, 'linguist' means someone who speaks a lot of languages? At least one of the older scholars I knew of when I was younger was careful to use 'linguistician' in order, I always assumed, to keep the senses distinct.
J.W. Brewer said,
October 27, 2021 @ 9:03 am
A 2010 Guardian article about the very same Belgian court proceedings over the very same who-sang-it dispute also uses "linguistician," a decade before the FT article (which I can't access due to paywall issues). I suspect that this is not a coincidence and that either the FT writer had the old Guardian article to hand or that they both drew on a common source. It seems possible in the abstract that some technical French term (perhaps even one specific to Belgian court proceedings) got Englished in an overly obscure way, perhaps by someone (if we assume the Guardian writer in turn relied on another news account) who was not an L1 Anglophone? But I don't know French in general, much less the Belgian-legal-jargon variety thereof, so I can't propose a candidate French word that might have led to this word choice in English.
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2010/jul/27/belgian-plastic-bertrand-allegations
J.W. Brewer said,
October 27, 2021 @ 9:14 am
And speaking of statisticists, google advises me that the fellow teenager (at the time) who introduced me to “Ça plane pour moi” over 40 years ago has forged a career for himself on the actuarial side of the insurance industry.
Chris Button said,
October 27, 2021 @ 9:32 am
I’m with David Denison. “Lingusitician” would be a great word to distinguish the academic sense of “linguist” from the more standard use of the term as someone who speaks (or is good at learning to speak) lots of languages.
Chris Button said,
October 27, 2021 @ 9:33 am
*linguistician
Bob Ladd said,
October 27, 2021 @ 11:34 am
David Denison and Chris Button are surely partly right about the motivation for wanting a word like linguistician. But as an American linguist transplanted to the UK in the mid-1980s, I also sense that a lot of older British academics, especially people with a languages-and-literature background, used to use linguistician to express some degree of skepticism (well, scepticism) about what all those Americans were getting up to. I also definitely have the impression that linguistician was commoner in the UK than in North America, which a Google n-gram search on (linguistician / linguist) in the AmEng and BritEng corpora confirms. It's certainly on the decline here.