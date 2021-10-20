« previous post |

In Asian Review of Books (10/20/21), Peter Gordon reviews James Griffiths' Speak Not: Empire, Identity and the Politics of Language (Bloomsbury, October 2021). Although the book touches upon many other languages, its main focus is on Welsh, Hawaiian, and Cantonese.

That Speak Not is more politics than linguistics is telegraphed by the title. For Griffiths, language is the single most important aspect of group identity, both as marker and glue: that what makes the Welsh Welsh or Hawaiians Hawaiian is primarily the language, rather than lineage, culture, belief systems or lifestyles. While some might debate this, governments have all too often taken aim at minority languages with precisely this rationale in the name of national unity.

Griffiths takes each [of the three languages] in turn, going back a century or more to put the language and language policy in a historical context. Both Welsh and Hawaiian are stories of formal repression and neglect. Less explicitly sinister, but just as harmful, inward anglophone immigration has meant that both are now minority languages in their own homelands. More recent attempts at regeneration and restoration hold out some hope: the jury is still out on their future, but Welsh in particular, writes Griffiths, seems to be on an upswing that may prove sustainable.

In short sections between the longer ones, Griffiths adds discussions on Africaans, Hebrew, Yiddish and, somewhat incongruously, Esperanto.

Cantonese fits less well into this narrative, since any repression, at least as far as Hong Kong is concerned, is hypothetical rather than actual, nor are Hong Kong’s Cantonese speakers in imminent danger of becoming a minority in their own city.

Griffiths’s intention, however, is to show a path by which Cantonese might possibly descend to irrelevance if not oblivion. He first places Cantonese into the context of a more than century-long process of linguistic centralization in China, including the development of Putonghua and the history of romanization of Chinese (something covered in more detail in David Moser’s A Billion Voices: China’s Search for a Common Language). The discussion of Cantonese itself is rather brief and it’s never quite clear how the past or present of Chinese language policy makes the jump to apply to Cantonese in Hong Kong.

Griffiths' book just came out this month. He had probably been working on it since early in 2020 and more likely at least from 2019. But something radical happened to Hong Kong on June 30, 2020, viz., the PRC government imposed the National Security Law on the city. This means that Hong Kong is now essentially no different than any other city in the PRC. Among changes to the legal, penal, financial, political, social, educational, and all other aspects of life in Hong Kong, language usage is already feeling the sharp bite of pro-Mandarin policies.

As explained in "Hong Kong Cantonese in jeopardy" (9/19/21), the linguistic situation in Hong Kong has changed rapidly since mid-2020, such that — if the political situation in the PRC remains more or less stable — Cantonese could be quickly eclipsed in schools, in courts, in entertainment, and other key facets of daily life in the city.

I am in close touch with Hong Kong citizens who are deeply alarmed by the prospects of the looming loss of their language (as has happened with many other topolects and languages in the PRC) and have begun to take action to prevent the demise of Cantonese under the threat of the PRC language juggernaut. In the coming weeks and months, I will be reporting on their efforts.

