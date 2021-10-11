German lexicographic richness
A Mad Magazine cartoon by Peter Kuper:
Why is this cartoon funny?
Is there a linguistic verity behind it?
"Some German words are so long that they have a perspective."
— Mark Twain
[h.t. Mark Metcalf]
Monscampus said,
October 11, 2021 @ 11:23 pm
It isn't funny. Shit happens in every language. There seems to be a proverb in so many languages describing such situations,
https://de.wiktionary.org/wiki/ein_Ungl%C3%BCck_kommt_selten_allein
Why do non-Germans find this funny then?