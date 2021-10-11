German lexicographic richness

October 11, 2021

A Mad Magazine cartoon by Peter Kuper:

Why is this cartoon funny?

Is there a linguistic verity behind it?

"Some German words are so long that they have a perspective."
— Mark Twain

Selected reading

[h.t. Mark Metcalf]

1 Comment »

  1. Monscampus said,

    October 11, 2021 @ 11:23 pm

    It isn't funny. Shit happens in every language. There seems to be a proverb in so many languages describing such situations,

    https://de.wiktionary.org/wiki/ein_Ungl%C3%BCck_kommt_selten_allein

    Why do non-Germans find this funny then?

