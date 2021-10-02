« previous post |

Remember "Yanny vs. Laurel", the viral acoustic sensation (28.2M views) of mid-May, 2018? It was covered extensively on Language Log (see the items under "Selected readings" below). Now we have another supposedly ambiguous recording that has gone viral (5.3M views [posted 7/3/21]):

It’s more auditory than linguistic, but what you hear arguably depends on the word you’re looking at. I'm suspicious. One iteration has three syllables and the other is just two. And the pitches are different. Hmmm….

Delving further into the matter of "green needle" vs. "brainstorm", i find that — beginning at least three years ago — it has already been examined in depth from a variety of angles on YouTube, for which see here.

Selected readings

