Speaking Taiwanese as a Second Language in Taiwan
Provocative Twitter thread:
I wanted to write a thread documenting my experiences as a millennial Taiwanese-American woman speaking Taiwanese 台語 in northern Taiwan – outside the family, with a foreign accent – and why I am adamant the ROC is a colonial state for robbing people of their mother languages 1/— Catie Lilly (@catielila) September 28, 2021
The lengthy thread goes on to describe various people's reactions to her speaking Taiwanese to them as well as the writer's own thoughts. It takes into account the cultural, economic, political, and linguistic dimensions of the problem. Highly recommended for anyone who is interested in the future of Taiwanese or, for that matter, the future of local languages everywhere.
Selected readings
- "The pain of forgetting one's mother / father tongue" (9/4/21)
- "Hong Kong Cantonese in jeopardy" (9/1921)
- "The Future of Cantonese" (5/27/18)
- "The future of Cantonese, part 2" (6/10/18)
- "Mother Tongue: lost and found" (12/15/14)
- "On not speaking Taiwanese" (12/2/18)
- Victor H. Mair, "How to Forget Your Mother Tongue and Remember Your National Language" (2003)
AntC said,
September 28, 2021 @ 4:59 pm
Thank you Victor, an interesting series of tweets.
I don't speak Taiwanese, nor much Putonghua, but I can tell which people are speaking on the streets in Taiwan. (I've mostly travelled there outside Taipei, whereas Catie's experience seems mostly in the capital.) I don't find Taiwanese speaking to be limited to 'Old Rural Males'. I've also heard Hakka/been to Hakka cultural centres, and indigenous language/culture festivals (near Taitung, Sun & Moon lake, Taroko Gorge, Kenting).
I find her railing against the "ROC … imperial state" to be misplaced. Yes historically under Martial Law/the KMT, languages other than Putonghua were suppressed/were regarded as signs of resistance. That hasn't been the case since ROC became democratic. Heck there's even a Taiwanese soap on early-evening TV.
Catie appears to be Chinese but conspicuously not Taiwanese/has an American accent in any language she speaks. It would be unusual for a visitor to speak Taiwanese rather than Putonghua. It seems a big stretch from the difficulties she's experiencing to a claim the _State_ is "robbing people of their mother languages". Perhaps if she were more proficient/her accent didn't stand out, and just listened to people rather than asking confrontational questions (so un-Chinese!), she would arrive at a more nuanced understanding.
When will democracy in Taiwan be complete? Not until we have schools teaching in every Taiwanese language.
That seems a tall order — in any country with diverse languages. I'm in New Zealand, we've just celebrated 'Maori Language Week'. Some Te Reo is now taught in all schools. But English is the language of instruction for the bulk of the curriculum.