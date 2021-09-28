« previous post |

Provocative Twitter thread:

I wanted to write a thread documenting my experiences as a millennial Taiwanese-American woman speaking Taiwanese 台語 in northern Taiwan – outside the family, with a foreign accent – and why I am adamant the ROC is a colonial state for robbing people of their mother languages 1/ — Catie Lilly (@catielila) September 28, 2021

The lengthy thread goes on to describe various people's reactions to her speaking Taiwanese to them as well as the writer's own thoughts. It takes into account the cultural, economic, political, and linguistic dimensions of the problem. Highly recommended for anyone who is interested in the future of Taiwanese or, for that matter, the future of local languages everywhere.

