Meng Wanzhou 孟晚舟 is the Chief Financial Officer of Huawei (the PRC communications technology giant), who was arrested on financial fraud charges at Vancouver International Airport on December 1, 2018. Nearly three years later, in exchange for two Canadian citizens (the "two Michaels", Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who had been summarily taken prisoner and held in Chinese jails for 1,020 days), she was released from detention and flew back to China on September 24, 2021. The text quoted below was supposedly written by her on the flight from Canada to China.

Also provided is a photograph of people gathered in the Shenzhen airport to welcome her with red banners, two of which have Hanyu Pinyin phonetic annotations on them.

Questions have been raised about the nature and quality of the essay attributed to Meng.

From an anonymous Chinese citizen:

Articles, news, and slogans have been bombarding Chinese social media for two days. I did not have to look into them to imagine what they would say, same with this model essay. [VHM: cf. "model operas" under "Suggested readings") It actually smacks of primary school essays where students are encouraged to use extensive parallelisms and four-character idioms for descriptive effects, to the point that the form outweighs the content occasionally. To exaggerate a bit, think of a modern version of piánwén 駢文 ("parallel prose")

The difference is that primary school essays are usually born of genuine feelings, whereas this one reads like an attestation, so it is probably the action of writing and publicizing it that matters rather than what is written. I suspect that she did not write this herself but had to bear the author's name to conform to an ongoing nationalist rhetoric, which is only exacerbated by the covid and the China-US relationship. It is interesting to see that Twitter and Weibo are shrouded by quite different airs. Is this part of why English learning is being suppressed? Maybe some people celebrate the veneer because that is what they are being told, others do because it is more heartening and relaxing. I as an ignorant cannot comment further.

The pinyin on those banners ia indeed curious, and I have not come up with a sound explanation. Those two lines with pinyin are special among others, as they form a somewhat poetic and parallel slogan:

Dēngtǎ zài shǒuhòu, (Wǎn?)zhōu zhōng guīháng.

燈塔在守候, （晚?)舟終歸航.

The lighthouse is waiting, the late boat / Wanzhou at last is on its / her return voyage.

A simple metaphor and a pun on Meng's name are being used, which distinguishes them from other more plain and straightforward banners. The font is also different and more elegant. Maybe it is for emphatic effect. Despite all those somewhat literary aspects, I personally would consider those characters as easily intelligible, so maybe the pinyin is not there to facilitate recognition of the characters.

What, then, is the purpose of the Pinyin?

From a PRC citizen with a PhD in literature:

I first learned the news of Meng Wanzhou from a WeChat moment posted by a friend in Canada saying that Meng was ready to board on an Air China plane and two Canadians were flying back to Canada at the same time. Then a friend in US posted a screenshot of news from the website of US Department of Justice that Meng admits to misleading global financial institution and enters into deferred prosecution agreement. So the deal was made, I thought. It was, as I expected, on the same day that Chinese media cried with wild joy to celebrate another victory of the great Party and nation. From victory to victory, from success to success. Well, people do need something to feast upon, especially in a year of disasters and difficulties.

Meng‘s speech follows the official order of thanking the Party, the nation and her work unit with verbalism and sentimentalism. The speech was the one authorized to be given to the public. It could be written by anyone.

I can't figure out why pinyin is put on the banners. Those are very simple characters. Anyone who graduates from primary school can read them.

From yet another Chinese citizen, nephew of a Chinese business executive who was recently imprisoned for some unknown reason and whose wealth was confiscated:

I haven’t followed this event. But there must be a ghostwriter and this is certainly for propaganda purposes, as is the case for almost everything in the news in China.

People who think differently don’t comment, so what you see online is largely a staged show. No need to read what they say; just check how many business tycoons feel safe enough to keep their wealth here

For the welcoming scene at the Shenzhen airport, see the photograph at the bottom right here (may be enlarged by clicking on it):

The photograph is from the Twitter account (@fangshimin) of Fang Zhouzi 方舟子, the Chinese popular science writer who is best known for his exposure of pseudoscience and academic fraud.

Meng Wanzhou's essay

Google translation with a few minor modifications. The text is not worthy of the labor that would be required to make a sensible, polished translation into English. Indeed, leaving the translation somewhat fractured gives a fair idea of the shoddy, maudlin quality of the original. This is not a great work of literature. Because of the length and refractory nature of the text, I am omitting the usual LL romanization. I copied the Chinese text from here. It is also available here and here.

The following is the full text of Meng Wanzhou's post:



—–



Moon is the brightness of my hometown, peace of mind is the way home.



—–



It is pitch black outside the portholes, and the navigation lights on the wings flicker constantly. In the silent night sky, the shimmering light seems extra warm. At this moment, I am flying over the North Pole, heading towards home, and I am about to plunge into the arms of the great mother of the motherland. My motherland, from which I have been three years away, is close at hand. Feeling closer to my hometown makes me even more nervous, and tears blur my eyes.



Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, our motherland is moving towards prosperity. Without a strong motherland, there would be no freedom as I have today. Scenes of the past flash by, as if they were a lifetime away, but they are still vividly visible. In the past 1,028 days, it was difficult to choose between left and right. In the past 1,028 days, I wandered around day and night, even if there were untold words. In the past 1,028 days, the mountains and rivers were overwhelming, and I did not know where to return. "People who have not cried in the middle of the night are not enough to talk about life", falling into the abyss again and again, breaking into the dark night again and again, has made me sleepless and eternally grateful [to my homeland]. Tears complained that the sorrow could not be resolved, and the sadness of the spring and autumn left me bogged down. Instead of struggling with difficulty, it is better to turn to the sun and rush out of the haze. Some winds and waves are unavoidable, and you can sail far away only if you face them straight; some arrive, inevitably detour, and will eventually anchor and dock after all the ups and downs. Countless runs, countless falls, only this time makes me feel stronger; countless departures, countless homes, only this time brings tears to my eyes. There is always a light in the thousands of lights that gives me warmth, and the vast galaxy always gives me hope, moved in my heart, and grateful.



We pray for peace. Fortunately, we were born in a peaceful era; we admire greatness, and the most valuable thing is that we were born in a great country. Growing up in the period of reform and opening up, I have witnessed and personally experienced how great China and the Chinese people are under the leadership of the Communist Party. All my compatriots have worked hard for decades to make our motherland prosperous and strong, and the people march towards common prosperity, to make great contributions to world peace and development. Thank you, my dear motherland, and the party and government. It is the brilliant Chinese red that ignites the fire of faith in my heart, illuminates the darkest moments of my life, and leads me on the long journey home.

Thank you dear family members for experiencing the wind and rain with me, witnessing the years, and allaying all my joys and sorrows. It is your distant company that accompanied me across the hills; it is your silent guardianship that took me out of the bushes and thorns. Thank you dear friends, there is a romance called fighting side by side, a pure calling to go all out, and a brave calling to be reckless. Looking back here, it is full of still water and deep affection and thunderous responsibility. Thank you dear colleagues. Although we have been separated for a long time, your sincere encouragement and continued perseverance have allowed us to stay in the same boat through storms and hardships. My thanks to all you and you who care about me, even if we have never met, your deep affection, sincere greetings and deep blessings, like a rainbow, make colorful the corner of the sky on the bumpy road.



Dreaming back at midnight, the most is the bright moon in my heart, that river of spring water, that ray of homesickness, it is also the soul destination every minute and every second of my stay in another country for three years. As the autumn wind passed, Vancouver already needed winter clothes before boarding. At this time, the autumn of the motherland is the time when the sky is clear and the sun is warm, looking forward to a good year, and then enjoying the orange, yellow, orange and green. Happy birthday to motherland! Although the road home is tortuous with ups and downs, it is the warmest way home in the world.

以下是孟晚舟贴文全文：

月是故乡明，心安是归途。

舷窗外一片漆黑，机翼上的航行灯闪烁不停，在寂静的夜空中，这些许的微光显得格外温暖。此刻，我正飞越北极上空，向著家的方向前行，马上就要投入伟大祖国母亲的怀抱，阔别三年的祖国已在天涯咫尺。近乡情更怯，不觉间泪水已模糊了双眼。

在中国共产党的领导下，我们的祖国正在走向繁荣昌盛，没有强大的祖国，就没有我今天的自由。往事一幕幕闪过，恍若隔世，却又历历在目。过去的1028天，左右踟躇，千头万绪难抉择；过去的1028天，日夜徘徊，纵有万语难言说；过去的1028天，山重水覆，不知归途在何处。“没有在深夜痛哭过的人，不足以谈人生”，一次次坠入深渊，又一次次闯入暗夜，曾让我辗转难眠，更让我刻骨铭心。泪水抱怨化解不了愁苦，伤春悲秋翻越不过泥泞，与其困顿挣扎，不如心向阳光，冲出阴霾。有些风浪，难免艰险，唯有直面才能扬帆远航；有些抵达，难免迂回，历尽波折终会停泊靠岸。无数次奔跑，无数次跌倒，唯有此次让我倍感坚强；无数次出发，无数次归家，唯有此次让我热泪盈眶。万家灯火总有一盏给我温暖，浩瀚星河总有一予我希望，感动于心，感激于情。

我们祈祷和平，幸运的是，我们生在一个和平的时代；我们崇尚伟大，可贵的是，我们生在一个伟大的国家。成长在改革开放时期的我，亲眼目睹、亲身经历了共产党领导下的中国和中国人民是如此伟大，全体同胞数十年如一日地艰苦奋斗，让我们的祖国走向繁荣富强，人民迈向共同富裕，为世界的和平与发展做出巨大的贡献。感谢亲爱的祖国，感谢党和政府，正是那一抹绚丽的中国红，燃起我心中的信念之火，照亮我人生的至暗时刻，引领我回家的漫长路途。

感谢亲爱的家人们，与我一起经历风雨，见证岁月，安放我所有的喜乐苦悲。是你们的遥遥相伴，陪我越过层层山丘；是你们的默默守护，带我跨出丛丛荆棘。感谢亲爱的伙伴们，有一种浪漫叫并肩作战，有一种纯粹叫全力以赴，有一种果敢叫奋不顾身，回首此间，满是静水流深的情义和雷霆万钧的担当。感谢亲爱的同事们，虽然分别已久，你们的真挚鼓励和持续坚守，让我们始终风雨同舟，艰难征程波澜壮阔，赤诚初心历久弥坚。感谢所有关心我的你和你们，就算素未谋面，你们的浓浓情意、切切问候和深深祝福，如一道彩虹，斑斓了坎坷路途上的一隅天空。

午夜梦回，最是心底那一轮明月，那一江春水，那一缕乡愁，亦是我滞留他乡三年每分每秒的心灵归宿。秋风掠过，登机前，温哥华已需寒衣加身。此时，祖国的秋日正是天朗气清、暖阳和煦，期待一年好景致，再赏橙黄橘绿时。祝愿祖国母亲生日快乐！回家的路，虽曲折起伏，却是世间最暖的归途。

