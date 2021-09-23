« previous post | next post »

Victor Steinbok reports:

This made the rounds on Reddit a few times. The screenshot of a 2019 Reddit thread popped up on my FB feed today. It might even come in white and red 😈



Source: NV Debao Winery Magical Penis Wine

This is not a Chinglish label. The three large English words at the top of the label are what the three Chinese characters actually say:

shén biān jiǔ

神鞭酒

The first character means "divine; magic(al); spiritual; numinous".

The second character means "whip" or "penis of an animal; pizzle" — in this case it means "penis".

The third character means "alcohol, liquor; brew; wine".

There's also a:

sān biān jiǔ

三鞭酒

(traditional Chinese medicine) “three penis liquor”, a brown-yellow alcoholic beverage made from three kinds of animal penis and used in traditional Chinese medicine to “enhance health”

(source)

So far as I know, the most popular shén biān jiǔ 神鞭酒 ("divinely [efficacious] penis wine) is:

géjiè shén biān jiǔ

蛤蚧神鞭酒

"divinely [efficacious] gecko penis wine"

For an encyclopedia article (in Chinese) on this product, see here.

Shén biān jiǔ 神鞭酒 ("divinely [efficacious] penis wine) is listed in the most renowned traditional Chinese pharmacopeias.

On the problematic nature of the translation of the graph jiǔ 酒 as "wine", see the last three items in the "Selected readings".

