Magical Penis Wine
« previous post | next post »
Victor Steinbok reports:
This made the rounds on Reddit a few times. The screenshot of a 2019 Reddit thread popped up on my FB feed today. It might even come in white and red 😈
Source: NV Debao Winery Magical Penis Wine
This is not a Chinglish label. The three large English words at the top of the label are what the three Chinese characters actually say:
shén biān jiǔ
神鞭酒
The first character means "divine; magic(al); spiritual; numinous".
The second character means "whip" or "penis of an animal; pizzle" — in this case it means "penis".
The third character means "alcohol, liquor; brew; wine".
There's also a:
sān biān jiǔ
三鞭酒
(traditional Chinese medicine) “three penis liquor”, a brown-yellow alcoholic beverage made from three kinds of animal penis and used in traditional Chinese medicine to “enhance health”
(source)
So far as I know, the most popular shén biān jiǔ 神鞭酒 ("divinely [efficacious] penis wine) is:
géjiè shén biān jiǔ
蛤蚧神鞭酒
"divinely [efficacious] gecko penis wine"
For an encyclopedia article (in Chinese) on this product, see here.
Shén biān jiǔ 神鞭酒 ("divinely [efficacious] penis wine) is listed in the most renowned traditional Chinese pharmacopeias.
On the problematic nature of the translation of the graph jiǔ 酒 as "wine", see the last three items in the "Selected readings".
Selected readings
- "Another early polysyllabic Sinitic word" (9/21/21) — gecko
- "Goblet word" (5/30/20)
- "English 'wine, French 'vin', Spanish 'vino'" (8/6/16) — this and the following two posts contain important notes on beer and the vessels for making, storing, and drinking it, including comparisons with similar vessels in the Middle East
- "Let the Beer-Divider Be Chief!" (8/5/09)
- "Don't Drive in the What, er?" (8/4/09)