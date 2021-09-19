« previous post |

From a fluent speaker of Mandarin:

This past weekend, I watched the latest film from Marvel Studios: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (an Asian superhero movie). I was rather surprised to hear about 30% of all lines spoken in Pǔtōnghuà 普通话 (Mandarin), especially when given that some scenes were set in Macau and characters from ancient Chinese villages. Although I could not find an article or commentary on this specific topic I was interested in, I did find this Reddit post—the author discusses how strange and peculiar the creators' decision to use Mandarin in particular is in the context of the movie.

From a native speaker of Mandarin:

Jordan Chan (Chan Siu-chun), an actor-singer who was born and raised in Guangzhou, had his personal life and career based in Hong Kong since 1985. It might be reasonable for him to speak Cantonese rather than Mandarin. Moreover, most of the films and shows Chan participated in that were issued by TVB Hong Kong had Cantonese as the primary language. However, speaking Cantonese publicly seems no longer a favorable thing to do for him.

In 2017, Chan and his 5-year-old son Jasper Chan participated in a reality show "Dad, Where Are We Going Season 5" (Bàba qù nǎ'er dì wǔ jì 爸爸去哪儿第五季) conducted by Hunan TV. Jasper, who attended school in Hong Kong, is used to speaking English daily. But interestingly, his dad urged him to speak Mandarin

More recently, Chan joined a reality show conducted by Hunan TV named "Call Me By Fire" (Pījīngzhǎnjí dí gēgē 披荆斩棘的哥哥). In the show, Chan reminded his teammates (all of them are actors/singers from Hong Kong) to speak Mandarin (start at 37: 54).

Chan's inclination to speak Mandarin has won positive responses for him among Chinese netizens, who view speaking Mandarin as a "patriotic" act, an act that shows Hong Kong actors' respect toward the mainland audience and also their own identity as part of PRC, since Mandarin is the primary language used in the mainland.

As the entertainment market in Hong Kong went downhill in the past few decades, and the market in mainland China started to rise, many Hong Kong celebrities shifted their career to the mainland, and learning Mandarin is one of the very first things they need to do. But why is speaking Mandarin more than just a tool of communication for them? It seems that speaking Mandarin has something to do with their public image. Could the act of choosing to speak a certain language / topolect be an expression of one's attitudes and values? Why is topolect a particularly sensitive issue for Hong Kong, not elsewhere in China? Those are questions I think of when I see those clips and internet responses.

In my estimation, all of this bodes ill for the future of Cantonese in Hong Kong, where it has thriven for centuries. The difference now is the imposition of the PRC National Security Law by the CCP in the middle of 2020. Although, in accordance with the peace treaty between Great Britain and China signed on July 1, 1997, the PRC promised to allow Hong Kong to retain its rights and customs for half a century — until 2047 — all of that changed with the passage of the National Security Law. Now the laws and norms of the PRC are operative in Hong Kong, such that, for example, vigils can no longer be held for the Tiananmen Square Protests and Massacre of June 4, 1989 and it has increasingly become a patriotic duty to learn and speak Mandarin, as we have seen above. Cantonese was already long since under severe threat in Guangzhou and the whole of Canton / Guangdong Province, but now the same thing is happening in Hong Kong, the last bastion of Cantonese in China.

[Thanks to Yoonseo Kim and Xinwei Yao]

