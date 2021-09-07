« previous post |

From the Twitter account of @JiayangFan:

Always thought it odd that in Chinese,the politest way to refer to children is "little friend" 小朋友。Does it come from the Russian "little comrade" or Bing Xin's letters "To Young Readers; Chinese: 寄小讀者"? Anyone smarter than me have something better than an educated guess? — Jiayang Fan (@JiayangFan) September 5, 2021

The diminutive in many languages conveys affection and solicitousness, not just in Chinese, so I don't think it's at all strange that people would politely refer to children as "little friend" (xiǎo péngyǒu 小朋友).

Dave Stilwell, in a Sept. 5 reply to Jiayang Fan, asks, "And why did 小姐 go out of fashion? Seemed a polite way to address a female unknown to you."

That's a good question, but an n-gram search on the term "xiǎojiě 小姐" ("miss; young lady"; lit., "little [elder] sister") shows that its usage has been steadily rising since the fifties and is still going strong, with a bump in the last decade. Indeed, we may trace this expression back to the Song period (960-1279), and it was very popular during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1912) (just take a look at Dream of the Red Chamber) periods. What has changed are the implication and usage of the term. It used to be, as Dave Stilwell says, entirely proper to walk up to a stranger on the street and ask, "Cóng zhèr dào huǒchē zhàn zěnme zǒu? 從這儿到火車站怎麼走？("How do you get from here to the train station?"). That's how it was when I was living in Taiwan in the early 70s.

In a more playful way you could refer to a young woman as having a xiǎojiě "píqì 小姐脾氣" ("missy termperament"), meaning that she was a bit petulant and pampered.

Gradually, especially in recent decades, "xiǎojiě 小姐" ("miss; young lady") has taken on more ironic tones, including in some cases indication that the person referred to may be a woman of ill repute.

There are a lot of other interesting replies to Jiayang Fan's Tweet; worth taking a look.

Selected readings

[h.t. Geoff Wade; thanks to Nick Tursi and Vito Acosta]

Permalink