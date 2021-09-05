« previous post |

Hot topic in China these days:

"China bans men it sees as not masculine enough from TV", AP, By JOE McDONALD (September 2, 2021)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters Thursday to promote “revolutionary culture,” broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality.

The main term used to describe such persons is "niángpào 娘炮" (slang for "sissy; effeminate man"). The article quoted above says it means "girlie guns". That is a literal translation of the two constituent characters, but I have my doubts that it reflects the true derivation of the word, since it is also written with the homophonous characters 娘泡, which mean "girlie bubbles / froth / lather".

Suspecting that "niángpào 娘泡 / 娘炮" ("sissy; effeminate man") has a topolectal origin, I first thought of Cantonese. There are indeed many Cantonese terms for effeminate men (see the "Afterword" below), but none of them sound / look like "niángpào 娘泡 / 娘炮". Perhaps it is from Wu (Shanghai or Hangzhou), Min (Taiwanese), Sichuanese, Northeastern Mandarin…. I myself have no idea where it might have come from, but perhaps one of our Language Log readers might know.

In any event, most of the native speaker informants I have consulted think that the term is likely to be a neologism that has existed mainly in the spoken realm and that until recently was seldom written down.

"Girlie men" was former California Governor (and renowned Terminator) Arnold Schwarzenegger's favorite term for characterizing political opponents, although the expression was originally popularized by "a series of Saturday Night Live sketches in which Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon played bodybuilders named Hans and Franz, large men with Austrian accents." (source)

One thing is certain: Chairman Xi has launched a crusade against effeminate men. He — and his generals — are particularly concerned that such trends in the military will sap the fighting spirit of the PLA.

Afterword on terms for effeminate men in Cantonese

by Robert S. Bauer



After reading the article on Yahoo news that the Chinese regulator National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) had decreed that effeminate men should be banned/boycotted in films, I also wondered about the origin of this term 娘炮 niang2 pao4 / noeng4 paau3 ‘ (literally) girlie guns’.



Googling “娘炮” produces 11,400,000 results in 0.42 seconds, and that huge number makes me think this term is not Cantonese.



Cantonese does have several expressions for referring to effeminate or sissy/cissy men. The following lexical items are lexical entries that occur in the ABC Cantonese-English Comprehensive Dictionary:



乸聲乸氣naa2 seng1 naa2 hei3 'speaking with an effeminate voice'



乸形naa2 jing4 'effeminate manner or appearance; sissy behavior, acting like a pansy; a sissy, pansy, effeminate man'



女人形neoi5 jan4/2 jing4 'a sissy, pansy, effeminate young man; (for a man) to be effeminate, sissified, acting like a girl in behavior or appearance'



姐手姐腳 ze2 sau2 ze2 goek3 '(for a man) sounding like a woman, speaking in an effeminate manner'



姐聲姐氣 ze2 seng1 ze2 hei3 '(for a man) speaking or sounding like a woman'



In two of the above lexical items we note the occurrence of the colloquial/nonstandard/indigenous Cantonese character 乸 naa2 ‘female animal; old lady, i.e. one’s wife or girlfriend; mother; bound form for female animal or female fruit-bearing tree’.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Tom Ace, Chenfeng Wang, and Yixue Yang]

Permalink