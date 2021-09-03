The beauty and power of spelling

September 3, 2021

I'm sitting in an Ethiopian restaurant eating lunch.  I overhear the following conversation among the owner of the restaurant, a workman who had come in to fix something, and a helpful American sitting nearby.

OWNER:  How much?

WORKMAN:  That will be five niney.

[VHM:  Of course, the two Ethiopians could speak Amharic to each other, but the owner was getting ready to write a check, so they had to get the amount right in English.]

OWNER:  Five nineteen or five ninety?

WORKMAN:  Five niney.  Five nine 0.

AMERICAN:  Five ninety; f i v e   n i n e t y.

OWNER:  Ohh!  Thank you!  Please repeat it.

AMERICAN:  f i v e  n i n e t y.

[The owner was writing on the check as the American slowly and clearly repeated the letters.]

VHM:  That was wonderful!

ALL FOUR OF US [with big smiles on our faces, as the workman took the check from the owner and walked out to his truck]:  Have a good day!

 

  1. Michèle Sharik Pituley said,

    September 3, 2021 @ 1:36 pm

    That reminds me of when my co-worker, an immigrant from Romania that had won a visa lottery, was trying to make a reservation (or something – this was 20+ years ago) over the phone.

    My Friend said “twenty”
    Lady on phone: what?
    MF: twenty
    LoP: oh! You mean twenny!
    MF: … ok

  2. Antonio L. Banderas said,

    September 3, 2021 @ 1:39 pm

  3. Antonio L. Banderas said,

    September 3, 2021 @ 1:39 pm

    [ˈnaɪn(t̬)i] Ninedy or ninty? https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/ninty
    Niner – o

  4. Michèle Sharik Pituley said,

    September 3, 2021 @ 1:40 pm

    To be clear, the LoP was an American in the Midwest, and this happened sometime from 1999-2001.

