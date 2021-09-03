The beauty and power of spelling
« previous post |
I'm sitting in an Ethiopian restaurant eating lunch. I overhear the following conversation among the owner of the restaurant, a workman who had come in to fix something, and a helpful American sitting nearby.
OWNER: How much?
WORKMAN: That will be five niney.
[VHM: Of course, the two Ethiopians could speak Amharic to each other, but the owner was getting ready to write a check, so they had to get the amount right in English.]
OWNER: Five nineteen or five ninety?
WORKMAN: Five niney. Five nine 0.
AMERICAN: Five ninety; f i v e n i n e t y.
OWNER: Ohh! Thank you! Please repeat it.
AMERICAN: f i v e n i n e t y.
[The owner was writing on the check as the American slowly and clearly repeated the letters.]
VHM: That was wonderful!
ALL FOUR OF US [with big smiles on our faces, as the workman took the check from the owner and walked out to his truck]: Have a good day!
Selected readings
- "Spelling with Chinese character(istic)s" (11/21/13)
- "Spelling mistakes in English and miswritten characters in Chinese" (12/18/12)
Michèle Sharik Pituley said,
September 3, 2021 @ 1:36 pm
That reminds me of when my co-worker, an immigrant from Romania that had won a visa lottery, was trying to make a reservation (or something – this was 20+ years ago) over the phone.
My Friend said “twenty”
Lady on phone: what?
MF: twenty
LoP: oh! You mean twenny!
MF: … ok
Antonio L. Banderas said,
September 3, 2021 @ 1:39 pm
Ninedy or ninty? https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/ninty
[ˈnaɪn(t̬)i] niner o
Antonio L. Banderas said,
September 3, 2021 @ 1:39 pm
[ˈnaɪn(t̬)i] Ninedy or ninty? https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/ninty
Niner – o
Michèle Sharik Pituley said,
September 3, 2021 @ 1:40 pm
To be clear, the LoP was an American in the Midwest, and this happened sometime from 1999-2001.