I'm sitting in an Ethiopian restaurant eating lunch. I overhear the following conversation among the owner of the restaurant, a workman who had come in to fix something, and a helpful American sitting nearby.

OWNER: How much?

WORKMAN: That will be five niney.

[VHM: Of course, the two Ethiopians could speak Amharic to each other, but the owner was getting ready to write a check, so they had to get the amount right in English.]

OWNER: Five nineteen or five ninety?

WORKMAN: Five niney. Five nine 0.

AMERICAN: Five ninety; f i v e n i n e t y.

OWNER: Ohh! Thank you! Please repeat it.

AMERICAN: f i v e n i n e t y.

[The owner was writing on the check as the American slowly and clearly repeated the letters.]

VHM: That was wonderful!

ALL FOUR OF US [with big smiles on our faces, as the workman took the check from the owner and walked out to his truck]: Have a good day!

