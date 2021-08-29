« previous post |

Following up on yesterday's "Dinosaur Intonation" post, here's Ryan North performing four repetitions of the contour featured in his comic:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

His comment: "I fear I may have over estimated how universal it is but it's common here in Southern Ontario and I've never encountered anyone in my travels who didn't recognize it, or at least who couldn't figure it out from context and then asked me about it. I'm really curious to see the results of this survey!"

A closer look, starting with the first rendition — first the audio, then a plot of fundamental frequency against time, with turning-points noted in Hz (= cycles per second):

Your browser does not support the audio element.

This confirms my hypothesis that contour should have a final rise, which was left out of the description in panel 3 of the comic:

Ah yes, the "i dunno" hum: mid-range for "i", a note higher for "don't" and lowering a half step for "know".

As usual in speech, the pitch glides from one target to another in a way that makes the application of musical intervals questionable (see e.g. "Poem in the key of what", 10/9/2006;"More on pitch and time intervals in speech", 10/15/2006; "Puzzle of the day: The constitution in B flat?", 10/30/2007; etc.), but here are those f0 targets expressed in semitones (relative to the first value):

Point 1 Point 2 Point3 Point 4 (Duration) 89 Hz 232 Hz 128 Hz 183 Hz 436 msec 0 st 16.6 st 6.3 st 12.5 st

Ryan's three other performances:

Your browser does not support the audio element.



Your browser does not support the audio element.



Your browser does not support the audio element.



And the durations and f0 target values for all four:

Version Point 1 Point 2 Point3 Point 4 (Duration) Hum 1 89 Hz 232 Hz 128 Hz 183 Hz 536 msec Hum 1 0 st 16.6 st 6.3 st 12.5 st Hum 2 84 Hz 151 Hz 103 Hz 131 Hz 585 msec Hum 2 0 st 10.2 st 3.5 st 7.7 st Hum 3 86 Hz 174 Hz 95 Hz 139 Hz 482 msec Hum 3 0 st 12.2 st 1.7 st 8.3 st Hum 4 90 Hz 225 Hz 149 Hz 195 Hz 558 msec Hum 4 0 st 15.9 st 8.7 st 13.4 st

This illustrates the obvious fact that the pitch intervals involved are variable — or rather, the invariances involved are not constant ratios of f0, as they are in music. (And there's more to say, some other time, about what the intonational invariances actually are…)

Future installments will survey others' versions of the hummed (and/or spoken) versions of "I dunno", an analysis of the alignment of the pitch contours with the words, and and finally the question of what (and how) the various prosodic choices "mean". So please continue to send me your performances, in varieties of English or in other languages.

