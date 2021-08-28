Dinosaur intonation
« previous post |
Today's Dinosaur Comic:
Mouseover title: "did i sit down at a keyboard to transcribe the 'i don't know' hum? well sir, i'll let this little three-note ditty here give a coy answer to THAT question"
I seem to have a few versions of this melody, mostly somewhat different from Ryan's. But I'm curious to see what versions are really Out There, in the anglophone world and elsewhere. (And in particular, I wonder if the melody is really "universal".)
So send please me recordings of your performances, in whatever language(s), with words or without. I'll report the results after a reasonable number of recordings have arrived.
Michael M said,
August 28, 2021 @ 1:35 pm
I'm pretty sure I have the same melody as Ryan, but then I'm from Ontario as well so that's to be expected.
Polish, I'm pretty sure, does not have an equivalent, and I would be very interested to here if any other language does.