Today's Dinosaur Comic:





Mouseover title: "did i sit down at a keyboard to transcribe the 'i don't know' hum? well sir, i'll let this little three-note ditty here give a coy answer to THAT question"

I seem to have a few versions of this melody, mostly somewhat different from Ryan's. But I'm curious to see what versions are really Out There, in the anglophone world and elsewhere. (And in particular, I wonder if the melody is really "universal".)

So send please me recordings of your performances, in whatever language(s), with words or without. I'll report the results after a reasonable number of recordings have arrived.

