Submitted by François Lang on behalf of his neighbor:

My first intuition / impulse was that it was some sort of Semitic script. Then, because I detected vague resemblances to Brahmi and Kharoṣṭhī, both of which may have derived from Aramaic, I started to think of the latter script. However, prompted by Oktor Skjaervo, Syriac seems more likely. See the chart here. But what Devin Stewart suggested about a Geniza document in Hebrew or Judeao-Arabic also seemed possible.

Several colleagues pointed to a cursive form of Hebrew (Alexander Vovin, Stefan Georg, James Ward, and John Mullan).

François Lang observed, "The writing looks right justified, so it's presumably written right to left. Might it be handwritten Hebrew?" He further added:

Here is more information about the document from other members of our local neighborhood ListServ:

(1) This is from RG 84, General Correspondence of the American consulate in Tangier, Morocco. The dates of the stuff is either 1912 or 1917.

(2) It is in Ladino (Judeo-Spanish) written in cursive Rashi script (a variant of the Hebrew script).

Simcha Gross suggested Ladino.

Lore Sander says, "According to the old book of Hans Jensen: (Die Schrift, p. 290) it is a cursive variety of Canaanite Script."

It's fairly obvious where we're circling around. Hopefully we've given enough ideas that someone will be able to transliterate and translate what's written on the paper copied above.

