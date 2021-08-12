Unknown Language #13
Submitted by François Lang on behalf of his neighbor:
My first intuition / impulse was that it was some sort of Semitic script. Then, because I detected vague resemblances to Brahmi and Kharoṣṭhī, both of which may have derived from Aramaic, I started to think of the latter script. However, prompted by Oktor Skjaervo, Syriac seems more likely. See the chart here. But what Devin Stewart suggested about a Geniza document in Hebrew or Judeao-Arabic also seemed possible.
Several colleagues pointed to a cursive form of Hebrew (Alexander Vovin, Stefan Georg, James Ward, and John Mullan).
François Lang observed, "The writing looks right justified, so it's presumably written right to left. Might it be handwritten Hebrew?" He further added:
Simcha Gross suggested Ladino.
Lore Sander says, "According to the old book of Hans Jensen: (Die Schrift, p. 290) it is a cursive variety of Canaanite Script."
It's fairly obvious where we're circling around. Hopefully we've given enough ideas that someone will be able to transliterate and translate what's written on the paper copied above.
