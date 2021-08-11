« previous post | next post »

This morning, I read the following sentence on a large list to which I belong:

"Apparently no one that hasn't been vaccinated doesn't want to live.

I read it over several times and thought about it for quite a while, but am still not sure that I understand what the author of the sentence really meant. Can anyone state the intent of the sentence more clearly and unambiguously?

Another sympathetic member of the list, who was trying to explain things in a kindly fashion, wrote:

Some people acquired immunity naturally. I.e., they got the disease and were one of the 99.x% of people that survived so now they have antibodies.

I think the original author is saying that even all those people who haven't been vaccinated still want to live.

