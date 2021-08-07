« previous post |

"PCST 2020 + 1 Conference content now available open access", 8/2/2021:

PCST are excited to announce that from today all the presentations recorded at PCST2020 + 1 are now available open access. […]

The conference themes were Time, Technology and Transformation

To access the video content please visit the conference platform .

We wish to thank the Kavli Foundation for making this possible.

The videos and content will be available until May 2022.



I learned about this development from another participant in a (virtual) meeting of the AAAS "Committee on Science and Technology Engagement with the Public", where I suggesting offering public internet access to recordings of the symposia organized at AAAS meetings.

This was an idea that I promoted unsuccessfully a decade ago, but perhaps its time has come. Another current example: Last week I participated in an ACL Workshop on "Benchmarking: Past, Present and Future" — registration was required for the live sessions, but slides and videos have been posted on line.

