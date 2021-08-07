Open access conference content
"PCST 2020 + 1 Conference content now available open access", 8/2/2021:
PCST are excited to announce that from today all the presentations recorded at PCST2020 + 1 are now available open access. […]
The conference themes were Time, Technology and Transformation
To access the video content please visit the conference platform.
We wish to thank the Kavli Foundation for making this possible.
The videos and content will be available until May 2022.
I learned about this development from another participant in a (virtual) meeting of the AAAS "Committee on Science and Technology Engagement with the Public", where I suggesting offering public internet access to recordings of the symposia organized at AAAS meetings.
This was an idea that I promoted unsuccessfully a decade ago, but perhaps its time has come. Another current example: Last week I participated in an ACL Workshop on "Benchmarking: Past, Present and Future" — registration was required for the live sessions, but slides and videos have been posted on line.
