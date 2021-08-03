« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Denis Christopher Mair]

Regular character versions of the Yijing (Classic / Book of Changes) use the character 旡 instead of 無 for wú ("none; no; not; nothing; nihility"). So 旡 is not really a simplified character. I have seen 旡 in Daoist contexts. The character 旡 evokes an atmosphere of antiquity. Some Daoist texts have two different words for qi/ch'i ("vital energy"). One is written 氣, and the other is written with 旡 over a four-dot fire radical. (Some Daoist texts use 炁 wherever the context is about internal disciplines.) This distinction is sometimes explained by saying that 氣 is "acquired" (hòutiān 後天) energy, and 炁 is "innate" (xiāntiān 先天) energy. In Tiāndì jiào 天帝教 ("Lord of Universe Church," a religious organization in Taiwan), the phrase qì qì yīnyūn 氣炁氤氳* sometimes comes up: "the intertwining of acquired and innate energies," which is something that happens in meditation. Sometimes it is fancifully likened to ground mist mingling with low clouds.

I just noticed that in the Book of Changes 旡 is used in the line statements, and 無 is used in the Image Treatise. You can find it used for the same identical phrase in these different parts of the Yijing! The Image Treatise often quotes chunks of the line statements, and when it does, it uses 無. See the line statement and IT at #14.1: "初九：旡交害，匪咎，艱則旡咎。/象曰：大有初九，無交害也。"

This is good evidence that the oracular statements are a much older layer, with different usage.

