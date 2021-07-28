Scammers and swindlers with accents
The focus of this post is the nature and modus operandi of the piànzi 騙子 ("swindler; scammer").
According to this article in Chinese, scammers do not speak good Mandarin because having an "accent" enables them to carry out target screening. Such an argument may seem like a bit of a stretch, but let's see how this supposedly works out through the eyes of two Mandarin speaking PRC citizens who have been the intended victims of the schemes of such piànzi 騙子, who pose as representing banks and other financial institutions, public security bureaus, and so forth.
Other respondents point out that some swindlers and scammers do speak decent Mandarin, but they are definitely few in number and not nearly so successful as those who speak heavily accented topolects.
In my estimation, the article makes a lot of dubious, if not specious, assumptions about people who speak with accents. My guess is that a deeper motivation for the writing of this article is that its authors lament the low percentage of people in China who actually speak standard Mandarin. If you watch videos of newscasts or unrehearsed street speech on social media in China — e.g., recordings of people reacting to the floods in Henan — much of it is very hard to understand if you only know standard Mandarin. Henan accent is thus strongly marked — even though Henan is smack dab in the center of the Mandarin speaking areas of China — and, to one degree or another, constitutes a barrier to free and unimpeded communication with persons from other parts of the country. Because the authors of the article are disappointed by the low level of language unification throughout China, they attempt to stigmatize non-MSM (Modern Standard Mandarin) speech as associated with disreputable and even criminal types. The converse of all this besmirching of accented speech is that people who speak MSM are more intelligent and law-abiding.
In my estimation, the situation surrounding topolectal speech usage in the PRC is far more complex than that presented in the cited article and needs to be treated more sensitively from sociolinguistic and historical angles if we are to arrive at a true appreciation of what it signifies. And this is not even to mention the matter of completely different Sinitic and non-Sinitic languages in the PRC!
