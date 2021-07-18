The Genius Gene
Panel 3 of today's SMBC displays a caricature of Nicholas Wade:
(That's not really supposed to represent Mr. Wade, as far as I know — but for why you might think so, see the list of past posts below…)
Panel 4:
(See the whole thing for context…)
The mouseover title: "This is the best kind of fame, except for Japan-fame."
The aftercomic:
I'll repeat here a simile that I first heard many years ago from a geneticist: "Talking about the gene for intelligence (or language, or height) is like talking about the transistor for spreadsheets".
Thomas Shaw said,
July 18, 2021 @ 2:17 pm
When I saw this comic I wondered if it was related to the recent death of Richard Lewontin, who was a prominent critic of a lot of human genetics research.
Obituary: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/07/science/richard-c-lewontin-dead.html
[(myl) You might be right. But conceptually, there's a difference between "gene for X" thinking, and belief in genetic determinism, i.e. nature over nurture, nativism over empiricism. The elements of hardware and software have a complex and variable relationship to the behavior of digital devices, but the resulting behavior might be totally determined by the design of the behaving system. Or it might be profoundly influenced by the device's experience. My impression is that Lewontin's focus was on the flaws of nativism and genetic determinism more generally, rather than on the specific "gene for X" fallacy.]