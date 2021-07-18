« previous post | next post »

Panel 3 of today's SMBC displays a caricature of Nicholas Wade:

(That's not really supposed to represent Mr. Wade, as far as I know — but for why you might think so, see the list of past posts below…)

Panel 4:

(See the whole thing for context…)

The mouseover title: "This is the best kind of fame, except for Japan-fame."

The aftercomic:

I'll repeat here a simile that I first heard many years ago from a geneticist: "Talking about the gene for intelligence (or language, or height) is like talking about the transistor for spreadsheets".

