« previous post |

This is both one of my favorite words and one of my most enjoyable modes. Although I am normally very active and highly goal oriented, and walk almost as rapidly as a Singaporean (fastest in the world), occasionally I simply want to unwind a bit, especially when I'm with a like-minded friend, and just stroll about in a leisurely fashion. Thus, for example, I will say, "Let's mosey on over to the Art Museum", and it will take us an hour or two, whereas if we walked at a normal pace and went straight to our destination, we might get there in half an hour.

Since "mosey" is a curious sounding word, one might well be tempted to look up its exact meaning and etymology. If you do so, you'll likely be surprised and flummoxed, for its derivation and definition are both fuzzy, like the word itself.

The American Heritage Dictionary tells us that mosey means both "To move in a leisurely, relaxed way; saunter: moseyed over to the club after lunch" and "To get going; move along".

Collins English Dictionary: "informal (often foll by: along or on) to walk in a leisurely manner; amble"

Random House Kernerman Webster's College Dictionary: "to wander leisurely; stroll; saunter (often fol. by along, about, etc.)"; "to leave quickly; decamp"



Wiktionary provides a fuller and more elaborate apparatus:

Alternative forms

Etymology

Unknown. Originally attested in Southern US dialects. Suggested origins include:

Spanish vamos (compare vamoose ) British dialectal mose about ( “ walk around stupidly ” ) an Algonquian Ojibwe bimose ( “ she or he walks along ” ) )



Verb

mosey (third-person singular simple present moseys, present participle moseying, simple past and past participle moseyed)

( , dialectal chiefly US ) To set off, get going; to start a journey. ( , dialectal chiefly US ) To go off quickly: to hurry up. ( , dialectal chiefly US ) To amble; to walk or proceed in a leisurely manner.

The summary findings of OED point out the contradictory origin and derivation of the word:

slang (originally U.S.).

intransitive. Originally: to go away quickly or promptly; to make haste (now rare). Later usually: to walk in a leisurely or aimless manner; to amble, wander. Frequently with along, off, on, over.

The last two sentences quoted from the OED are exactly the way I use the word. However, if a policeman or the owner of a property where you are caught trespassing tells you to "mosey along", I would understand that it means "leave / go away now".

Zihan Guo, who called the ambiguity of "mosey" to my attention, cautions against falling prey to etymological fallacy by pointing out that the Latin root of "passion" means "suffer", and that there are many other words having such a bifurcated origin and derivation. A word to the wise.

Permalink