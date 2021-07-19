Mosey
This is both one of my favorite words and one of my most enjoyable modes. Although I am normally very active and highly goal oriented, and walk almost as rapidly as a Singaporean (fastest in the world), occasionally I simply want to unwind a bit, especially when I'm with a like-minded friend, and just stroll about in a leisurely fashion. Thus, for example, I will say, "Let's mosey on over to the Art Museum", and it will take us an hour or two, whereas if we walked at a normal pace and went straight to our destination, we might get there in half an hour.
Since "mosey" is a curious sounding word, one might well be tempted to look up its exact meaning and etymology. If you do so, you'll likely be surprised and flummoxed, for its derivation and definition are both fuzzy, like the word itself.
The American Heritage Dictionary tells us that mosey means both "To move in a leisurely, relaxed way; saunter: moseyed over to the club after lunch" and "To get going; move along".
Collins English Dictionary: "informal (often foll by: along or on) to walk in a leisurely manner; amble"
Random House Kernerman Webster's College Dictionary: "to wander leisurely; stroll; saunter (often fol. by along, about, etc.)"; "to leave quickly; decamp"
Wiktionary provides a fuller and more elaborate apparatus:
Unknown. Originally attested in Southern US dialects. Suggested origins include:
- Spanish vamos (compare vamoose)
- British dialectal mose about (“walk around stupidly”)
- an Algonquian term for "walk" (compare Ojibwe bimose (“she or he walks along”))
The summary findings of OED point out the contradictory origin and derivation of the word:
slang (originally U.S.).
intransitive. Originally: to go away quickly or promptly; to make haste (now rare). Later usually: to walk in a leisurely or aimless manner; to amble, wander. Frequently with along, off, on, over.
The last two sentences quoted from the OED are exactly the way I use the word. However, if a policeman or the owner of a property where you are caught trespassing tells you to "mosey along", I would understand that it means "leave / go away now".
Zihan Guo, who called the ambiguity of "mosey" to my attention, cautions against falling prey to etymological fallacy by pointing out that the Latin root of "passion" means "suffer", and that there are many other words having such a bifurcated origin and derivation. A word to the wise.
Matt McIrvin said,
July 19, 2021 @ 6:47 am
I'm pretty sure that if you are moseying you have to pass through a pair of those swinging Western-movie saloon doors at some point.
David Cameron Staples said,
July 19, 2021 @ 7:26 am
"However, if a policeman or the owner of a property where you are caught trespassing tells you to "mosey along", I would understand that it means "leave / go away now"."
I would interpret that as litotes; the American equivalent of an English "go on, off you pop", or "how about you wander off". It's phrased as a suggestion to stroll away, but understood to be an order to do so immediately and with all practical speed.
It's not the meaning or the etymology which gives it emphasis, but the context.
Mark p said,
July 19, 2021 @ 7:26 am
Mosey is one of those words that are completely familiar but rarely heard.
David Cameron Staples said,
July 19, 2021 @ 7:33 am
As far as bifurcation of etymology and meaning go, it's a nice problem, often worried over by silly, if happy people.
That's not even counting words which mean opposite things, like "inflammable".
Roscoe said,
July 19, 2021 @ 7:55 am
Via Gary Larson: "The 100-Meter Mosey"
https://kahomono.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/100mm.jpeg
Not a naive speaker said,
July 19, 2021 @ 8:11 am
American Slang Wentworth Flexner 2nd Ed.
mosey
v.i. to move along; to walk slowly or aimlessly. 1829: DAE Colloq.
Slang Partridge Beale 8th ed
mosey (off)
To decamp; to depart quickly; orig US (-1836); adopted ca. 1890; superseded by sense 2. (The other US sense, to hasten, be 'lively', bustle about has not been anglicised – contrast sense 2. See esp. Thornton (R.H. Thornton American Glossary 1912) ?etym.
2. Often with adv., about, along, around, off, over, etc.: to jog along (OED quotes Kipling , 1891 'I'll mosey along somehow); in C.20, even less active than 'jog', more 'to stroll idly, perhaps lingering vaguely in the hope that some circumstance, pleasant or of interest may develop out of it' (Laurie Atkonson,1974), as 'I think perhaps I'll just mosey over to the NAAFI – anyone coming?' (Paul Beale).
Phil H said,
July 19, 2021 @ 8:14 am
That's so funny, I would have sworn that this was very English. I had no idea it was in (somewhat) common use in the USA as well. To me it has always sounded like a slangy word that must have some very local origin, so I thought it was like barney or grokkel, some kind of UK localism.
You would have heard mosey a lot growing up in our house. We often used it of the dogs, when they were stalking about their territory: What's Jody [a poodle] up to now? Oh, she's just having a mosey round the garden…
KeithB said,
July 19, 2021 @ 8:21 am
Victor Mair said,
July 19, 2021 @ 8:24 am
Seems like "mosey" is a Wanderwort whose peregrinations are hard to trace.
Love all the comments, for which much thanks.
The Gary Larson cartoon made me ROTFL!!!
Scott P. said,
July 19, 2021 @ 8:44 am
The 'leave quickly' meaning is also implicit in the common phrase 'let's mosey.' That's not an invitation to a leisurely stroll.
Victor Mair said,
July 19, 2021 @ 9:08 am
@Scott P.
That reminds me of "vamoose" (= "scram"), which calls to mind the Spanish and Algonquian etymologies mentioned in the o.p.