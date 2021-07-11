« previous post |

Interesting Chinese translation of the title of Yale philosopher Jason Stanley's book, How Propaganda Works:

The Chinese title on the book cover:

Xiūcí de xiànjǐng 修辭的陷阱 (The Pitfalls of Rhetoric; The Rhetoric Trap)

A more accurate Chinese translation of the original English title should be something like:

Xuānchuán rúhé yùnzuò 宣傳如何運作

Xuānchuán gōngzuò yuánlǐ 宣传工作原理

It's hard for me to fathom why the Chinese publisher came up with the one on their book cover. Perhaps they were influenced by the infamous, but popular in contemporary Chinese Studies circles, book by Harvard political scientist, Graham Allinson, The Thucydides Trap (Xiūxīdǐdé xiànjǐng 修昔底德陷阱). It may also be due to the translator trying to avoid the word "xuānchuán 宣传"), concerning which Chinese tend to be allergic and uncertain of its exact meaning and implications.

Selected readings

"Chinese, Greek, and Latin" (8/8/17)

"Insights from a Chinese grand master", by Peter Cai, Business Spectator, The Australian, Business Review (8/22/14):

…Thanks to Harvard scholars Graham Allinson and Robert Blackwill, who interviewed Lee Kuan Yew extensively last year about the future of China, we can tap into the experience and insight of the grand master. The interviews were captured in Allison and Blackwill’s book, The Grand master’s Insights on China, the United States and the World and give a fascinating insight into China’s future. …

Though Lee is generally upbeat about China’s economic prospects, he has a unique takes on the hurdles in front of the country. Lee, a Cambridge-educated barrister, believes the country’s notoriously difficult language will be the biggest hurdle to attract and integrate talent from other countries.

Lee’s belief in China’s inability to attract international talent due to its language barrier has been shaped by his experience in running Singapore. When he was the prime minister, he implemented and enforced vigorously an English-first policy in Singapore, including shutting the only Chinese language university in South East Asia.

He deliberately turned his back on the Chinese language to make Singapore an internationally competitive place so it could attract and assimilate talent from other societies in the world. Lee believes it is next to impossible to engineer a similar cultural change in China, a country with 5,000 years of history.

“We could do that in a small city-state with strong leadership. While I once advised a Chinese leader to make English the first language of China, clearly that is not realistic for such a great, confident country and culture. But it is a serious handicap,” he says.

…

[Thanks to Bryan Van Norden and Jing Hu]

