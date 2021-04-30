Merriam-Webster gives "vaccine" a new definition
Prefatory note: In this post, I take the noun "vaccine" as the basic word under discussion, but also consider other cognate terms ("vaccinate", "vaccination").
Here's a standard dictionary entry for "vaccine":
n.
1. any preparation of weakened or killed bacteria or viruses introduced into the body to prevent a disease by stimulating antibodies against it.
2. the virus of cowpox, used in vaccination, obtained from pox vesicles of a cow or person.
3. a software program that helps to protect against computer viruses.
[1800–05; < New Latin (variolae)vaccīnae cowpox = vacc(a) cow + -īnae, feminine pl. of -īnus -ine]
Let us compare that with the new M-W entry for "vaccine":
a : an antigenic preparation of a typically inactivated or attenuated (see attenuated sense 2) pathogenic agent (such as a bacterium or virus) or one of its components or products (such as a protein or toxin)
b : a preparation of genetic material (such as a strand of synthesized messenger RNA) that is used by the cells of the body to produce an antigenic substance (such as a fragment of virus spike protein)
From the current M-W entry on "vaccination":
1800, used by British physician Edward Jenner (1749-1823) for the technique he publicized of preventing smallpox by injecting people with the similar but much milder cowpox virus (variolae vaccinae), from vaccine (adj.) "pertaining to cows, from cows" (1798), from Latin vaccinus "from cows," from vacca "cow," a word of uncertain origin. A mild case of cowpox rendered one immune thereafter to smallpox. "The use of the term for diseases other than smallpox is due to Pasteur" [OED].
The earlier 18c. method of smallpox protection in England was by a kind of inoculation called variolation (from variola, the medical Latin word for "smallpox"). There are two forms of smallpox: a minor one that killed 2% or less of the people who got it, and a virulent form that had about a 30% mortality rate and typically left survivors with severe scarring and often blinded them. Those who got the minor form were noted to be immune thereafter to the worse. Doctors would deliberately infect healthy young patients with a local dose of the minor smallpox, usually resulting in a mild case of it at worst, to render them immune to the more deadly form. Jenner's method was safer, as it involved no smallpox exposure.
The terms vaccine and vaccination are derived from Variolae vaccinae (smallpox of the cow), the term devised by Edward Jenner (who both developed the concept of vaccines and created the first vaccine) to denote cowpox. He used the phrase in 1798 for the long title of his Inquiry into the Variolae vaccinae Known as the Cow Pox, in which he described the protective effect of cowpox against smallpox.[12] In 1881, to honor Jenner, Louis Pasteur proposed that the terms should be extended to cover the new protective inoculations then being developed. The science of vaccine development and production is termed vaccinology.
According to Wiktionary, Latin vacca ("cow") — also in Corsican, Dalmatian, Interlingua, Italian (descendant in Alemannic German [Wagge]), Romansch, Sardinian, and Sicilian — is from the Proto-Indo-European *woḱéh₂. Wiktionary lists dozens of descendants in Romance languages. (source)
A longer account of the derivation and nature of "vaccine" is given in the American Heritage Student Science Dictionary, 2nd ed.:
To refresh our memory, here's the new M-W "b" definition for "vaccine":
To determine when the new "b" definition was added to the entry for "vaccine" by M-W, I read through all the screenshots for that entry on Wayback Machine of the Internet Archive beginning from January, 2019. The first time the new definition ("b") occurs is on January 26, 2021 at 06:51:43.
I wonder if and when other dictionaries will follow suit.
