« previous post |

A little less than four years ago, I wrote a post about the subject of báizuǒ 白左 ("white left"). It was a difficult post to write, because the topic was sensitive, controversial, and recherché. The post provoked an enthusiastic discussion, with much of the emotional investment being about whether the term would stick in English a year or two later.



I filed it away far in the back of my mind, thinking that I might never have to deal with it again because, in truth, it had given me a lot of headaches, trying to make sense of its ideological and political implications in China and in the West (which are by no means the same), its relationship to SJW (Social Justice Warriors), and so forth. I was happy enough not to have to think about báizuǒ 白左 ("white left") for four years.



Last week, as I perused our site's statistical charts, I was surprised to see the "white left" post popping up in significant numbers. I wondered to myself what in the world might have caused that to happen. However, so long as it didn't impinge on my day-to-day life and didn't call for any sort of rebuttal or explanation from, I would refrain from getting involved in this new eruption of "white left". But then people began to write to me and ask me if I were aware of what was happening. I told them that I was only subliminally aware of it. When they told me the details, I realized why "white left" had once again become a hot topic. Furthermore, as several colleagues encouraged me, I decided that I had to compose another installment on the ticklish, if not thorny, topic.



It seems that, after Tucker Carlson explained the term baizuo 白左 on his show last Friday (March 19), it's started to appear in WSJ (and other?) comments. Tucker refers to such folks as "baizuo" (he provides the characters) and gives the rough translation as "white liberals"). The baizuo comment begins at about 7 minutes. Alternatively, this link starts at the relevant section.

There's no mention of me or Language Log in the brief segment, but there are over 9,000 YouTube comments associated with the Tucker Carlson clip, And many commenters are gleefully using the term baizuo. That said, my LL post is the first reference in the English language Wikipedia article on baizuo. My guess is that's where the increase in hits for the LL post are coming from.



Interestingly, even ultra nationalist tabloid, Global Times, posted on it the first time around:

"Chinese derogatory social media term for ‘white left’ Western elites spreads", by Qu Qiuyan, Global Times (5/21/17)

Baidu (China's online encyclopedia) says that baizuo means “leftist white people” who propagate hypocritical ideas without practicing them, such as environment protection (returning to primitive life), sympathy for the weak (without acting), promote gender equality (with fake female rights), love for animals (being more worth than human life). And these people believe that their moral standards are the highest, so that they can criticize all other people. The article mentions Tucker Carlson's poor pronunciation of baizuo and makes fun of Greta Thunberg for her arrogant hypocrisy.

So much for Baidu's take on baizuo.





Selected reading

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf, Pat McGovern, and Peter Kupfer]

Permalink