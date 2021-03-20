« previous post |

China's netizens are taking the recent diplomatic contretemps in Anchorage, Alaska in an extremely lighthearted spirit:

(Source: Weibo)

Apparently "Tiger" (for his ferocity) Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Communist Party of China and the highest "Wolf Warrior" diplomat in the PRC, rebutting Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Alaska, said "Zhōngguó rén bù chī zhè yī tào 中国人不吃这一套！("The Chinese people will not allow themselves to be pushed around!" or "The Chinese people will not take this lying down!"). The next day, there were T-shirts for sale in China that said "Zhōngguó rén bù chī zhè yī tào 中国人不吃这一套!") And somebody helpfully posted the translation on the Internet: "Chinese people don't eat this condom!"

Note: ānquántào 安全套 ("condom" — lit. "safety / security sheath / cover // suite / set").

[Thanks to Perry Link]

Permalink