The OED's definition of the political sense of dog whistle is "A statement or expression which in addition to its ostensible meaning has a further interpretation or connotation intended to be understood only by a specific target audience", derived from the literal sense "A high-pitched whistle used in training dogs; (later) esp. one producing sounds at a frequency above the range of human hearing". The definitions at Merriam-Webster and Wiktionary are similar.

There seem to me to be a few things wrong these definitions, at least as the term dog whistle is generally used. One thing missing that the "further interpretation" is (viewed by user of the term dog whistle as) shameful. And one superfluous part of the definitions is the idea that the "further interpretation" is not understood outside the "target audience" — rather, the goal (as attributed to the dog whistler) seems to be more a matter of euphemism or deniability.

Scanning instances of dog whistle on Google News this morning, the first dozen or so of the examples seem to me to confirm my impressions.

This topic came to mind because of a recent virtual colloquium by Robert Henderson, laying out some of his work on the formal semantics and pragmatics of dog whistles, as discussed e.g. in Robert Henderson and Elin McCready, "Dogwhistles, trust and ideology", 2019. And one of Prof. Henderson's examples struck me as atypical, precisely because it aligned with the dictionaries and violated my impressions of how the term dog whistle is usually used.

The example comes from George W. Bush's 2003 State of the Union speech (emphasis added):

Our fourth goal is to apply the compassion of America to the deepest problems of America. For so many in our country, the homeless and the fatherless, the addicted, the need is great. Yet there's power, wonder-working power, in the goodness and idealism and faith of the American people.

Americans are doing the work of compassion every day, visiting prisoners, providing shelter for battered women, bringing companionship to lonely seniors. These good works deserve our praise. They deserve our personal support, and when appropriate, they deserve the assistance of the Federal Government.

People who are familiar with Lewis Jones' 1899 hymn "Would you be free from the burden of sin?" will recognize the refrain:

There is pow'r, pow'r, wonder-working pow'r

In the blood of the Lamb;

There is pow'r, pow'r, wonder-working pow'r

In the precious blood of the Lamb.

Here's one among many versions available on YouTube:

And this 2018 sermon by Cathy Tamsberg, "Wonder–Working Power", further explains the resonance:

Hear these words and provide the tune in your head if you know it:

“There is power, power, wonder-working power in the blood of the Lamb.

There is power, power, wonder-working power in the precious blood of the Lamb.”

Smile if you grew up with that hymn as I did. Its theology may not make you smile but it is a part of the heritage of many Baptists and others who grew up in evangelical churches. The text was written by Lewis E. Jones who also wrote the text to 217 other hymns. He was a classmate of evangelist Billy Sunday and worked for the YMCA for 36 years. He died in 1936.

I didn't know any of this until I followed up on the mention in Henderson's presentation — and I've read and listened to W's SOTU addresses more than once, without ever picking up on the "wonder-working power" reference, or even guessing that such a reference existed.

So this is a case where the "dogs" are those who "grew up with that hymn". They'll hear the whistle, and others won't.

But the reference is not a euphemistic or deniable way of saying something widely regarded as shameful.

It's common for aspects of speech or writing to evoke associations among some listeners or readers, and not among others. Sometimes this limited-audience evocation is intentional, and sometimes not. But would we call these "dog whistles"?

In this particular case, Robert Henderson did. And that's reasonable, because it falls into the categories of phenomena that he and his co-author are trying to model. But I wouldn't have used the term dog whistle for W's allusion, because I've internalized various negative connotations that seem to be absent there.

