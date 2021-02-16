« previous post | next post »

From Philip Lutgendorf:

Thinking of "small beer", at first I thought they intended "child beer".

Transliteration and translation by Philip:

The “English” sign indeed intends “chilled beer.” It has nothing to do with children (or bears)!

The ‘Nāgari reads:

sarkārī ṭhaṇḍī vīyar kī dukān (the rest, at the right, is unclear)

sarkār = government; sarkārī = of the Govt., authorized, licensed

ṭhaṇḍī = cold (fem. adj.)

vīyar = misspelled; should be bīyar (“beer”; but as you know, ba and va are often interchanged)

kī dukān = shop of (dukān, fem. “shop, store”)

so:

“Govt.-Licensed Cold Beer Shop”

Selected readings

Permalink