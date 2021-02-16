Child bear
From Philip Lutgendorf:
Thinking of "small beer", at first I thought they intended "child beer".
Transliteration and translation by Philip:
The “English” sign indeed intends “chilled beer.” It has nothing to do with children (or bears)!
The ‘Nāgari reads:
sarkārī ṭhaṇḍī vīyar kī dukān (the rest, at the right, is unclear)
sarkār = government; sarkārī = of the Govt., authorized, licensed
ṭhaṇḍī = cold (fem. adj.)
vīyar = misspelled; should be bīyar (“beer”; but as you know, ba and va are often interchanged)
kī dukān = shop of (dukān, fem. “shop, store”)
so:
“Govt.-Licensed Cold Beer Shop”
E. N. Anderson said,
February 16, 2021 @ 6:11 pm
Reminds me of the old hymn couplet "Can a mother's tender care, Fail toward the child she bare?" and how it was mis-heard by generations of children as "Can a mother's tender care, Fail toward the child she-bear?"
Y said,
February 16, 2021 @ 6:55 pm
This is Hindi, I presume?
ycx said,
February 16, 2021 @ 7:22 pm
too many chilled beers makes it difficult to a child bear.
Tom Hickey said,
February 16, 2021 @ 7:48 pm
