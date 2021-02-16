Child bear

From Philip Lutgendorf:

Thinking of "small beer", at first I thought they intended "child beer".

Transliteration and translation by Philip:

The “English” sign indeed intends “chilled beer.” It has nothing to do with children (or bears)!

The ‘Nāgari reads:

sarkārī ṭhaṇḍī vīyar kī dukān (the rest, at the right, is unclear)

sarkār = government; sarkārī = of the Govt., authorized, licensed

ṭhaṇḍī = cold (fem. adj.)

vīyar = misspelled; should be bīyar (“beer”; but as you know, ba and va are often interchanged)

kī dukān = shop of (dukān, fem. “shop, store”)

so:

“Govt.-Licensed Cold Beer Shop”

4 Comments »

  1. E. N. Anderson said,

    February 16, 2021 @ 6:11 pm

    Reminds me of the old hymn couplet "Can a mother's tender care, Fail toward the child she bare?" and how it was mis-heard by generations of children as "Can a mother's tender care, Fail toward the child she-bear?"

  2. Y said,

    February 16, 2021 @ 6:55 pm

    This is Hindi, I presume?

  3. ycx said,

    February 16, 2021 @ 7:22 pm

    too many chilled beers makes it difficult to a child bear.

  4. Tom Hickey said,

    February 16, 2021 @ 7:48 pm

    Hi Philip,

    Fancy meeting you here.

    Thanks for the fun post.

    All the best to you and Susan.

    tom

