I'm milk
This has been making the rounds:
1. Go to Google Translate.
2. Set the input language to Spanish.
3. Paste in "soy milk"
4. Set the output language to English or X language.
5. Hilarity ensues.
The obligatory screen shot:
This works for Japanese, Chinese, German, Russian, Nepali, and every other language I tried it on — except for Spanish, where it properly yields "leche de soja".
Hint: the Spanish for "I am" is "soy" (or "estoy").
[Thanks to Nathan Hopson]