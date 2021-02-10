« previous post |

This has been making the rounds:

1. Go to Google Translate.

2. Set the input language to Spanish.

3. Paste in "soy milk"

4. Set the output language to English or X language.

5. Hilarity ensues.

The obligatory screen shot:

This works for Japanese, Chinese, German, Russian, Nepali, and every other language I tried it on — except for Spanish, where it properly yields "leche de soja".

Hint: the Spanish for "I am" is "soy" (or "estoy").

[Thanks to Nathan Hopson]

