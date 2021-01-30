« previous post |

The OED's proposed etymology for jabroni:

Origin uncertain. Perhaps < Italian regional (Milan) giambone ham (19th cent.); with the assumed semantic development compare ham n.1 5.

In later specific use in wrestling, the β. forms are perhaps reinforced by association with jobber in similar use.

And the OED's sense, which adds the time span 1917-1997 to the background of Ryan North's explanation:

U.S. slang and colloquial (derogatory, often used mockingly). A stupid, objectionable, or ridiculous man; a loser, a knuckle-head. In Italian-American contexts often applied to newly arrived immigrants. In recent use also applied spec. to a professional wrestler who deliberately or habitually loses.

I can't think of any other "pejorative words" that start as names for a kind of food, except for nut [update: and also fruit]– no doubt readers will be able to add many more. Other pejorative epithets that don't have their "origins in something racist or otherwise hurtful" often start as figurative applications of animal names: louse, leech, slug, goose, donkey, pig, sheep, cow, … And others start out as puns on the names of everyday objects, like wingnut.

Of course "pejorative words" are by their nature intended to be hurtful, even if their base etymology doesn't start with reference to inappropriately deprecated groups. And in many cases, the initial reference is to an appropriately deprecated group, e.g. thug, which according to Wiktionary is

From Hindi ठग (ṭhag, “swindler, fraud, cheat”), from Ashokan Prakrit *- (*ṭhagg-), from Sanskrit स्थग (sthaga, “cunning, fraudulent, to cover, to conceal”) hence स्थगति (sthagati, “he/she/it covers, he/she/it conceals”), from Proto-Indo-Aryan *stʰagáti, from Proto-Indo-European *(s)teg- (“to cover with a roof”).

Thuggee was an Indian network of secret fraternities who were engaged in murdering and robbing travellers and known for strangling their victims, operating from the 17th century (possibly as early as 13th century) to the 19th century. During British Imperial rule of India, many Indian words passed into common English, and in 1810 thug referred to members of these Indian gangs. The sense was adopted more generally as "ruffian, cutthroat" by 1839.

Or ruffian, for which the OED has

< Middle French ruffian, rufian, ruffien, rufien (French (now literary or archaic) ruffian , rufian , rufien ) (noun) pander, pimp (early 14th cent.), lecher, degenerate, bawd (end of the 14th cent.), general term of abuse (1449), (adjective) bawdy (1496 of the Devil), probably < Italian ruffiano pander, pimp (1st half of the 13th cent.), flatterer, one who ingratiates himself (a1468; also regional (north.) roffiano , rofian ), further etymology uncertain and disputed: […] The English word has been influenced semantically and formally by association throughout its history with rough adj.

Among other recent pejorative epithets of non-hurtful origin are terms used for followers of QAnon, most of which seem to be punning references to everyday inanimate objects: Qballs, Qtips, Quornflakes, … I'm not sure whether Qberts should be regarded as of hurtful origin or not.

