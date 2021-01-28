« previous post |

A select quotation from the Confucian Analects (Zǐlù 13.18):

Shè gōng yù Kǒngzǐ yuē:`Wú dǎng yǒu zhígōng zhě, qí fù rǎng yáng, ér zi zhèng zhī. 'Kǒngzǐ yuē:`Wú dǎng zhī zhí zhě yì yú shì. Fù wèi zi yǐn, zi wèi fù yǐn, zhí zài qí zhōng yǐ.'

葉公語孔子曰：「吾黨有直躬者，其父攘羊，而子證之。」孔子曰：「吾黨之直者異於是。父為子隱，子為父隱，直在其中矣。」

The Duke of She informed Confucius, saying, "Among us here there are those who may be styled upright in their conduct. If their father have stolen a sheep, they will bear witness to the fact." Confucius said, "Among us, in our part of the country, those who are upright are different from this. The father conceals the misconduct of the son, and the son conceals the misconduct of the father. Uprightness is to be found in this." (trans. James Legge)

Translating a key expression in this quotation more directly and contemporaneously brings out a lesson applicable to our own times:

"wú dǎng 吾黨", twice translated above by James Legge as "among us", quite literally means "[in] our party".

The same expression occurs in the National Anthem of the Republic of China, where it refers to the Kuomintang / Guomindang (KMT / GMD — "Nationalist Party" [Guómíndǎng 國民黨 / 国民党]). When I was living in Taiwan from 1970-1972, the national anthem was sung before movies and other public events, and I was always struck by how "our party" occurs in the first couplet. That really bothered me, because I thought it was inappropriate to invoke a political party in the national anthem of a country. Bear in mind that the lyrics of the ROC are by Sun Yat-san, a co-founder (with Song Jiaoren) of the KMT / GMD.

dǎng 黨 / 党

As a noun, in modern parlance, its usual significance is "(political) party", but it also has the following meanings: "gang; faction; society; clique; club; association".

In classical times, it signified "a local household grouping of five-hundred families; fellow community members; neighbors; local community; kinsfolk, relatives; people of similar temperament / sentiment; clique; faction".

As a verb, dǎng 黨 / 党 means "be partial to; take sides with; be involved with a gang; to know (Chu [southern] topolect)".

[Thanks to Jim Fanell]

