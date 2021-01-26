« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Frank Southworth]

Most subscribers to Language Log will be familiar with the NATO alphabet, and other alphabets such as the U.S. military version, which are used for spelling names and other words over the telephone and radio. I personally had experience with the military version when I served in the U.S. Army. It worked reasonably well, because Army people were accustomed to it, but–for a number of reasons–I do not find it useful now for occasions when I have to spell words over the phone.

However, there seems to be a need for such an alphabet, and I would like to invite any linguists interested in developing one which would meet some key linguistic criteria (see next paragraph) to join me in creating it. The version presented below is my first attempt, which I offer as a model to be discussed and modified as needed.

This version is designed to be used by speakers of U.S. English. (An international alphabet, as some of the existing ones purport to be, would need to be very different.) It is not necessarily intended to be memorized, though frequent users might find it useful to do so. In order to make it potentially workable, I have been guided by the following criteria: the words should be (1) at most three syllables long, (2) while providing sufficient phonological clues to differentiate them from similar words, (3) and sufficiently common in casual speech to be familiar to most speakers of all social and regional versions of U.S. English.

Each code word is preceded by a word or phrase which could be used to provide semantic context in case the hearer does not recognize the word on first hearing, which is most likely to happen in cases of poor sound transmission. In such a case the sender would say, for example, "Angel, as in guardian angel".

Radiotelephony spelling alphabet for U.S. English (Version 1)

(guardian) ANGEL

(picnic) BASKET

CHRISTMAS (tree)

(mummy and) DADDY

EVENING (time)

(forty-nine,) FIFTY

GINGER(-bread)

HARVEST (season)

(brilliant) IDEA

JUMBO (jet)

KITTY (cat)

LILY (pond)

(short-term) MEMORY

NANNY (goat)

OREO (cookie)

(news-)PAPER

QUIET (time)

RIVER(-bank)

SISTER(-in-law)

(movie) TICKET

(the) USUAL (crowd)

(cash) VALUE

WILLOW (tree)

(chest) X-RAY

(it's so) YUMMY

ZIGZAG (course)

I invite anyone who is interested in this project to contact me for discussion. The first step would probably be to make sure that the code words are the best possible ones to fulfill the selection criteria–as well as any other criteria which may be included. (Note, for example, that many words in this list contain the initial letter more than once, on the assumption that this makes it easier to identify; however, I was unable to find satisfactory words for all of the letters.) It will also be necessary to test all the words to determine their reliability–in terms of phonological recognition, as well as general acceptance in U.S. varieties of English. These issues will be discussed in subsequent posts.

