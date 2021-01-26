Toward a Linguistically Valid Radiotelephony Spelling Alphabet
[This is a guest post by Frank Southworth]
Most subscribers to Language Log will be familiar with the NATO alphabet, and other alphabets such as the U.S. military version, which are used for spelling names and other words over the telephone and radio. I personally had experience with the military version when I served in the U.S. Army. It worked reasonably well, because Army people were accustomed to it, but–for a number of reasons–I do not find it useful now for occasions when I have to spell words over the phone.
However, there seems to be a need for such an alphabet, and I would like to invite any linguists interested in developing one which would meet some key linguistic criteria (see next paragraph) to join me in creating it. The version presented below is my first attempt, which I offer as a model to be discussed and modified as needed.
This version is designed to be used by speakers of U.S. English. (An international alphabet, as some of the existing ones purport to be, would need to be very different.) It is not necessarily intended to be memorized, though frequent users might find it useful to do so. In order to make it potentially workable, I have been guided by the following criteria: the words should be (1) at most three syllables long, (2) while providing sufficient phonological clues to differentiate them from similar words, (3) and sufficiently common in casual speech to be familiar to most speakers of all social and regional versions of U.S. English.
Each code word is preceded by a word or phrase which could be used to provide semantic context in case the hearer does not recognize the word on first hearing, which is most likely to happen in cases of poor sound transmission. In such a case the sender would say, for example, "Angel, as in guardian angel".
Radiotelephony spelling alphabet for U.S. English (Version 1)
(guardian) ANGEL
(picnic) BASKET
CHRISTMAS (tree)
(mummy and) DADDY
EVENING (time)
(forty-nine,) FIFTY
GINGER(-bread)
HARVEST (season)
(brilliant) IDEA
JUMBO (jet)
KITTY (cat)
LILY (pond)
(short-term) MEMORY
NANNY (goat)
OREO (cookie)
(news-)PAPER
QUIET (time)
RIVER(-bank)
SISTER(-in-law)
(movie) TICKET
(the) USUAL (crowd)
(cash) VALUE
WILLOW (tree)
(chest) X-RAY
(it's so) YUMMY
ZIGZAG (course)
I invite anyone who is interested in this project to contact me for discussion. The first step would probably be to make sure that the code words are the best possible ones to fulfill the selection criteria–as well as any other criteria which may be included. (Note, for example, that many words in this list contain the initial letter more than once, on the assumption that this makes it easier to identify; however, I was unable to find satisfactory words for all of the letters.) It will also be necessary to test all the words to determine their reliability–in terms of phonological recognition, as well as general acceptance in U.S. varieties of English. These issues will be discussed in subsequent posts.
John Rohsenow said,
January 26, 2021 @ 7:32 pm
An interesting project, altho "A as in Apple" seems to work for me most of the time, rather than ABLE, BAKER, CHARLIE…..(am I dating myself?)
A much more complex problem, caused by the homophony of many Chinese morphemes (or 'paucity of vocables, as some 19th C scholar referred to it) is clarifying Chinese morphemes/characters e.g. over the telephone, or -sometimes- even in person, when a paper and pencil is not readily available. Aside from 'writing in air' with one's finger, there are a few commonly used oral formulas (e.g. er-dong CHEN, [the surname CHEN written with an 'ear' radical [on the left] and [the character for] 'east' [on the right]) or referring to a common (usually) two syllable compound word in which the morpheme/character in question occurs: e.g.ZHIDAO de AHI the ZHI in the word ZHIDAO, 'to know'. There are some commonly used examples in these formulas, especially in the case of surnames, but in the case of other morphemes, as in English there is often variation in the example words chosen by the explainer.
(An additional 'wrinkle' arises when the form of the written character has been 'simplified' in the PRC, making some of the formulas no longer
works, e.g. my own Chinese surname LUO. in Taiwan and Hong Kong can still be communicated using the traditional formula "Si-wei-LUO",
the [surname] LUO [written with a top component which resembles the
character for the number] 'four', [over the character for WEI, to support].
As the lower part of this character has been 'simplified' in the PRC by substituting another less common character for 'sunset' (XI), the older formula is not understood by younger people in mainland China, and I cannot substitute XI for WEI in theold formula and be understood, so I have to switch to some other circumlocution, such as "Luo-si-fu de LUO", the LUO in the surname Roosevelt, assuming that my listener knows who Roosevelt was :-)
(P.S. I have deliberately not added Chinese characters in this comment
to stress the orality of the interactions.)
Monscampus said,
January 26, 2021 @ 7:39 pm
*Christmas* for the third letter of the alphabet surprises me, but then again I'm not American. In the children's song it's pronounced as *cee* after all and the word is often written Xmas. What about cinnemon or cinema or city? Circus?
Cyndy said,
January 26, 2021 @ 7:43 pm
apple, ball, cat, dog, egg, fire, goat, house, ice-cream, jam, kite, lion, moon, nose, owl, puppy, queen, red, sun, television, umbrella, vegetable, window, x-ray, yellow, zoo
I have a young grandchild, you see.