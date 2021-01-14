« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Leanne Ogasawara]

After reviewing David Hinton’s latest book, China Root, for the Asian Review of Books, a friend pointed me to this discussion at LL. I was so happy to see old friends (Hi Bathrobe!) and wanted to leave a comment. Sadly, because I was so late in the game, I was unable to do so. But then, our wonderful host invited me to leave my comment as a guest post—thank you VM!!

I am a Japanese translator and an old friend of LL. For twenty years now I have been working on one particular modern Japanese poet, Takamura Kotaro. I started my translations of his Chieko Poems in Grad school and have been steadily working on them ever since, publishing a few here and there over the years. I would never have continued this if I thought Japanese poetry is untranslatable. And indeed like so like many people here, the article on the NYRBs drove me up the wall. Part of the problem is that it leads to discussions like we saw on the blog on September 26—discussions which inevitably started revolving around a bit of a straw man, since no one reasonable has ever said that Chinese poetry is “untranslatable." What people say is that something will be lost. And how much? This is the “traitor” in translation. And it is a valid thing to ask in English translations in a language like Japanese or Chinese. In this case, the writers mentioned in the article— Eliot Weinberger, Lucas Klein, Burton Watson, Stephen Owen, and David Hinton, among others— are concerned with the Chinese characters. And in Japanese this is further complicated by the choices authors make in using kanji as opposed to hiragana and katakana—how to ever convey that in English?

For example, much the same could be said about calligraphy. Someone who has not learned to read and write Chinese will not be able to access the same kinetic experience of the art form. Instead of following the stroke order and physically feeling the flourishes as one recreates the characters in their mind while standing in front of the work like those who can read Chinese inevitably do when looking at Chinese calligraphy, the experience of the nonreader will be closer to that of appreciating abstract art. It doesn’t mean it is untranslatable as an experience but something is certainly lost.



And I do believe this becomes a “plus x” when we are dealing in an ancient language. So, for my Kotaro poems, maybe I am blinded by love, but I don’t feel all that much is being lost in my translations since Kotaro is modern and was using language like we all do. There is nothing unique about his use of kanji versus hiragana and many of his literary tropes are Western.This might be a different kettle of Fish in Kawabata translations. And how about the Hojoki? I just looked at and fell in love with a new translation of academic Matthew Stavros, who chose to render Chomei’s prose into poetry. It worked really well to capture from a different angle the language of the classical work.

In Kotaro’s case, the experiences and conventions and basic understanding of being are the same, so the bridge is not as great as in an ancient language. And this is what I appreciate about Hinton and Red Pine’s efforts in translating the concepts that are embedded in the vocabulary to try and uncover a more authentic guide to the Chinese. As mentioned in the previous post, and I agree and wrote about this in my short review in the Asian Review of Books, it is very much like what Heidegger was trying to do as well—to look at language, especially poetry, to uncover the nexus of meaning as embedded in the understanding of being of that culture. Interesting that Red Pine and David Hinton end up in such different places too—as Red Pine also has a book coming out with new translations of Zen classic texts. We all remember early translations that skewed toward Christian interpretations, or even Waley’s translation of Genji which had Genji in an almost English village environment.

