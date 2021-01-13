« previous post |

How did he speak? What did he speak? When did he speak?

There seems to be a lot of dissension, even among Iranists, concerning the basic facts of his life and times. For the founder of a major religion, little hard evidence is available concerning the man and his message. Of course, basic biographical data for the life of Jesus Christ are also scarce, including whether or not he was born on December 25, 0, and whether he died on Good Friday or on Holy Saturday before arising from the dead on Easter Sunday in AD 30 or 36?

From the time I first encountered Friedrich Nietzsche's book (1883-1885) in high school, I was puzzled by the archaic style of the title, Thus Spake Zarathustra, and the twin names of the founder of Zorastrianism, who was the namesake of the hero of the novel.

Zoroaster ( , UK also ; Greek: Ζωροάστρης, Zōroastrēs), also known as Zarathustra ( , UK also ; Avestan: ‎, Zaraθuštra), Zarathushtra Spitama or Ashu Zarathushtra (Modern Persian: زرتشت‎, Zartosht)

(source)

The full title of the novel in its original German is Also sprach Zarathustra: Ein Buch für Alle und Keinen (Thus Spoke Zarathustra: A Book for All and None). It wasn't long before my etymological obsession led me to the explanation of the prophet's name as having something to do with camels (which would make sense for someone who hailed from the homeland of the Bactrian species).

Zoroaster's name in his native language, Avestan, was probably Zaraϑuštra. His English name, "Zoroaster", derives from a later (5th century BC) Greek transcription, Zōroastrēs (Ζωροάστρης), as used in Xanthus's Lydiaca (Fragment 32) and in Plato's First Alcibiades (122a1). This form appears subsequently in the Latin Zōroastrēs and, in later Greek orthographies, as Ζωροάστρις Zōroastris. The Greek form of the name appears to be based on a phonetic transliteration or semantic substitution of Avestan zaraϑ- with the Greek ζωρός zōros (literally "undiluted") and the Avestan -uštra with ἄστρον astron ("star").

In Avestan, Zaraϑuštra is generally accepted to derive from an Old Iranian *Zaratuštra-; The element half of the name (-uštra-) is thought to be the Indo-Iranian root for "camel", with the entire name meaning "he who can manage camels". Reconstructions from later Iranian languages—particularly from the Middle Persian (300 BCE) Zardusht,[further explanation needed] which is the form that the name took in the 9th- to 12th-century Zoroastrian texts—suggest that *Zaratuštra- might be a zero-grade form of *Zarantuštra-. Subject then to whether Zaraϑuštra derives from *Zarantuštra- or from *Zaratuštra-, several interpretations have been proposed.[b]

If Zarantuštra is the original form, it may mean "with old/aging camels", related to Avestic zarant- (cf. Pashto zōṛ and Ossetian zœrond, "old"; Middle Persian zāl, "old"):

"with angry/furious camels": from Avestan *zarant- , "angry, furious". "who is driving camels" or "who is fostering/cherishing camels": related to Avestan zarš- , "to drag". Mayrhofer (1977) proposed an etymology of "who is desiring camels" or "longing for camels" and related to Vedic Sanskrit har- , "to like", and perhaps (though ambiguous) also to Avestan zara- . "with yellow camels": parallel to Younger Avestan zairi- .



The interpretation of the -ϑ- (/θ/) in Avestan zaraϑuštra was for a time itself subjected to heated debate because the -ϑ- is an irregular development: As a rule, *zarat- (a first element that ends in a dental consonant) should have Avestan zarat- or zarat̰- as a development from it. Why this is not so for zaraϑuštra has not yet been determined. Notwithstanding the phonetic irregularity, that Avestan zaraϑuštra with its -ϑ- was linguistically an actual form is shown by later attestations reflecting the same basis. All present-day, Iranian-language variants of his name derive from the Middle Iranian variants of Zarϑošt, which, in turn, all reflect Avestan's fricative -ϑ-.

In Middle Persian, the name is Zardu(x)št, in Parthian Zarhušt, in Manichaean Middle Persian Zrdrwšt, in Early New Persian Zardušt, and in modern (New Persian), the name is زرتشت Zartosht.

(source)

My ustrian fixation on the "camel" part of Zarathustra / Zoroaster only intensified when I beheld the Sinitic word for the camel, which looked and sounded as odd as the animal itself: luòtuó 駱駝, also written as tuótuó 橐駝. (The first half of the latter form means "sack" or "bellows [for blowing on a fire]".) The slight divergence of sound, but marked divergence in orthography, with the horse semantophore, made me suspect that this doublet was another disyllabic borrowing from a foreign language.

luòtuó 駱駝

(source)

tuótuó 橐駝

(source)

Sanskrit úṣṭra उष्ट्र

Etymology

From Proto-Indo-Iranian *úštras, perhaps from Proto-Indo-European *ūsr- (“buffalo”). Cognate with Avestan ‎ (uštra), Old English ūr.

Pronunciation

Noun

उष्ट्र • (úṣṭra) m

buffalo [VHM: also "aurochs"] camel a wagon or a cart drawn by either

Declension

Masculine a-stem declension of उष्ट्र ( úṣṭra )

Descendants

Ardhamagadhi Prakrit: ( uṭṭa )

Dardic: *úṣṭra Kalasha: uṭ Kashmiri: ووٗنٛٹ ( vūnṭ )

Helu: [Term?] Sinhalese: ඔටුවා ( oṭuwā )

Magadhi Prakrit: [Term?] Assamese: উট ( ut ) Bengali: উট ( uṭ ) Oriya: ଓଟ ( oṭô )

Pali: oṭṭha ( औष्ट्र ( auṣṭra ) < vṛddhi derivative ) → Lao: ອູດ ( ʼūt ) → Burmese: အုတ် ( ut ) → Khmer: អូដ្ឋ ( ʼout ) , ឩដ្ឋ ( ʼout ) → Thai: อูฐ ( ùut )

Maharastri Prakrit: ( uṭṭa ) , ( uṭṭha ) Konkani: ओंटे ( oṇṭê ) Marathi: उंट ( uṇṭa )

, Sauraseni Prakrit: ( uṭṭa ) Gujarati: ઊંટ ( ū̃ṭa ) Hindustani: Hindi: ऊँट ( ū̃ṭ ) → English: oont Urdu: اونٹ ( ū̃ṭ ) Nepali: ऊँट ( ū̃ṭ ) Punjabi: ਊਠ ( ūṭha ) / اوٹھ ( ūṭh, ūṭhṭh ) Rajasthani: ओठारू ( oṭhārū ) Sindhi: اُٺُ उठु ( uṭhu )

→ Bengali: উষ্ট্র ( uśṭr )

Bengali: → Hindi: उष्ट्र ( uṣṭra )

Hindi: → Kannada: ಒಂಟೆ ( oṇṭe )

Kannada: → Malayalam: ഒട്ടകം ( oṭṭakaṃ )

Malayalam: → Malay: unta → Indonesian: unta

Malay: → Tamil: ஒட்டக ( oṭṭaka )

Tamil: → Telugu: ఒంటె ( oṇṭe )

Telugu: → Burushaski: [Term?] ( ūṭ )

(source)

I will not hazard a guess as to where the first part of -uštra- comes from, but overall the word seems to be sufficiently anchored in Indo-Iranian that we needn't go searching for it in some other language family.

As for Sinitic luòtuó 駱駝 < Middle Sinitic: /lɑk̚ dɑ/ < Old Sinitic /*ɡ·raːɡ l'aːl/, I do have a hunch that its origin lies hidden somewhere in the maze of Indo-Iranian reflexes cited above.

Selected readings

Permalink