Today's shocking news story: "‘I just want to find 11,780 votes’: In extraordinary hour-long call, Trump pressures Georgia secretary of state to recalculate the vote in his favor", WaPo 12/3/2020. The full audio and transcript of the call is here.

But since this is Language Log, and not Political Chicanery Log, my take on the event is to observe a striking change in Donald Trump's speaking style.



In "Presidential Fluency", 10/31/2017, I wrote:

In a number of posts about Donald Trump's rhetorical style, I've noted how seldom he uses filled pauses such as UM and UH in spontaneous speech, compared to other public figures. For example, in "The narrow end of the funnel" (8/18/2016), I noted that filled pauses were 8.2% of Steve Bannon's words (in a sample passage from a panel discussion on The Future of Conservatism), and 4.0% of Hilary Clinton's words in a Vox interview, while three of Trump's unscripted rally speeches had between 0% and 0.05% filled pauses, and in a CNBC interview, Trump used 74 filled pauses in 5329 words, for a rate of 1.4%.

In that same post, I compared the filled pause rate in one of Trump's interviews (31 in 3625 words, or 0.9%) with the filled pause rate in one of Obama's interviews (158 in 3072 words, or 5.1%).

Now listen to the first couple of minutes of Trump's participation in the Georgia call:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

OK, thank you very much. Hello Brad and Ryan and everybody, we appreciate the time and the call

um so we’ve spent a lot of time on this and

uh if we could just go over some of the numbers, I think it’s

pretty clear that we won

we won very substantially uh Georgia

uh You even see it by rally size, frankly, we’d be getting twenty five thirty thousand people a rally and

uh the competition would get less than 100 people and it never made sense.

But we have a- a number of things. We have at least two or three- a- anywhere from two hundred fifty to three hundred thousand ballots were dropped

mysteriously into the rolls.

Much of that had to do with uh Fulton County,

which hasn’t been checked. We think that if you check the signatures- a real check of the signatures going back

in Fulton County you’ll find at least a couple of hundred thousand of uh forged

signatures of uh people with uh

that- whose- who have been forged

uh and uh we are quite sure that’s going to happen.

Another- uh another tremendous number, we’re going to have an acc-

accurate number over the next two days with

certified accountants

uh but an accurate number uh

will be given but it's- it's uh in the fifties of thousands

uh and that’s people that went to vote

and they were told they can’t vote because they’ve already been voted for, uh

and uh it’s a very sad thing, they walked out

uh complaining. But they- the- the number’s large, we’ll have it t- for you, but it’s very s- it's much more than the

uh number of eleven thousand seven hundred and seventy nine that’s-

the- the current margin is only

eleven thousand seven seventy nine uh Brad, I think-

I think you agree with that, right? that’s-

that's something I think everyone- at least that’s a number that everyone agrees on.

In that much of the call, there are 21 filled pauses in 333 tokens (including 17 partial words or false starts), for a filled pause rate of 6.3%.

I don't have time to transcribe the rest of the call this evening — or more properly, dis-edit it, since the Post's transcription omits all the filled pauses — but skimming it, I'm predicting that the soon-to-be-ex-president's filled pause rate holds above 5% throughout.

What's the reason for this substantial increase in Trumpian UM/UH-ing?

It could be a difference in his psychological state, or in the topic, or in his relationship to the audience, or lots of things. I believe that I've noticed a change in this aspect of his speech over the past few months, but I don't have any numbers to back that up.

