[The following is a guest post by Amara Hasa]

We are longtime fans of Language Log and wanted to share a project we've been working on that we believe might be right up your alley. We believe as much because it combines two subjects you've written about in the past: teaching languages through comprehensible input and compelling stories ("How to learn Mandarin"), and spoken and communicative Sanskrit ("Spoken Sanskrit").

Our project is a free online library of Sanskrit stories for learners. What makes these stories special is that they follow the current best practices from second language acquisition research.

Specifically, we aim to provide the learner with as much compelling and comprehensible input as we can, since this is a vital and necessary factor in developing communicative proficiency. Here are some specific techniques we apply to keep the input rate high:

– We use a highly restricted ("sheltered") vocabulary to avoid overwhelming the learner with new lexical items. Even if someone doesn't recognize any inflectional endings, they can understand the gist of a story if they understand what the headwords mean. This is enough to establish a basic level of comprehension and comfort; specific inflectional endings are acquired naturally with more time and more input.

– We use unrestricted ("unsheltered") grammar so that all utterances follow normal Sanskrit grammatical patterns, without any attempt to teach a specific rule. This may seem shocking, but it is a natural consequence of the fact that acquisition is a non-linear process that each learner will undergo at their own pace. There are also several tricks we can apply to reduce the complexity for learners, such as using shorter sentences.

– We provide illustrations and word-for-word translations to establish meaning and avoid the pitfalls of some immersion-only approaches. Our simpler stories also have per-sentence translations so that beginners can be confident that they understand what a sentence means.

– We prioritize learner choice and understand that language acquisition is highly dependent on factors like interest and motivation. The more that a learner can choose content that is personally compelling, the more fun they'll have, and the more they'll want to read in the future.

Under the constraints above, we simply try to provide the most engaging content that we can. Our content mainly takes the form of stories, which closely aligns us with TPRS methods. But it is also true that many people learn Sanskrit to read a specific text of interest, so we are also working on graded adaptations of major works, such as the Ramayana, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Panchatantra.

Our project today still has obvious flaws. The lack of story audio is sorely felt. Our tools for explaining word meanings and structure are quite crude. And our library is still too small to fully meet the needs of novice learners. But we believe that with time, we can truly make Sanskrit a language that anyone can learn and enjoy.

Here's the link.

We also want to mention that much of our work builds on the findings of the living Latin community, and that we would not have been able to create this project without their support and guidance.

The Subscribe button just links to a Google form to sign up for our mailing list, which is a Google group. For an example of what we send out, here's our January update.

We take the mission of "Sanskrit for everyone" seriously and would never want to add a barrier, monetary or otherwise, to someone's access to the language.

